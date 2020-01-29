Prince Philip has been married to Queen Elizabeth II since 1947, and served the royal family for more than 60 years until his eventual retirement from his royal duties in 2017.

However, according to a recently unearthed interview, the Duke of Edinburgh was left heartbroken over something that happened early on in his relationship with Elizabeth.

Prince Philip served in the Royal Navy from 1939, during which time he saw active service in the Second World War, but his career was cut short when he was forced to leave when his wife ascended the throne.

Following the Queen's Accession in 1952 the Duke began to focus on his work in support of his wife and their service to the Crown.

Philip was so dedicated, that in 2009 he became the longest serving British consort (companion to the Sovereign).