During a 2011 interview at Windsor Castle, broadcast on the UK's ITV to celebrate Prince Philip's 90th birthday, presenter Alan Titchmarsh asked if he was sad about renouncing his naval career after the Queen’s coronation.
Philip replied: “Well, I mean, how long is a piece of string?
“I don’t know how difficult it was, it was naturally disappointing.
“I had just been promoted to commander and the fact was that the most interesting part of my naval career was just starting.
“But then equally, if I stopped and thought about it, being married to the Queen, it seemed to me my first duty was to serve in the best way I could.”
According to an article in the Daily Mail from 2011, it was also claimed: “Friends have told how the loss of his naval career hit Philip hard, but said he threw himself into a life as a working royal because of his determination to be a steadfast consort to his wife.”
The details surrounding Philip's personal sacrifices come as his grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have decided to leave their roles as senior royals.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came under fire for appearing to reject their royal duties when they made the announcement earlier this month, especially when the two are compared to dedicated figures such as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.