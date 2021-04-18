The Queen said her final goodbyes to her late husband. Getty

During the funeral, Prince Philip's casket was followed into the service by a number of select royals, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry; it was draped with a Greek flag to represent the Duke's heritage, and it also had one other addition from Her Majesty herself - a handwritten letter.

While the handwriting is hard to decipher, royal observers are speculating the note says "Your Loving Lilibet". Lilibet is a nickname the Queen was given when she was young as she couldn't pronounce her own name.

Philip was known to use this nickname for his wife. Back in 1947, during his and the Queen's honeymoon, Philip penned his own letter to the Queen mother, writing "Lilibet is the only 'thing' in the world which is absolutely real to me".

Among guests to the funeral were Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Prince Edward. Getty

It is fitting the Queen sends her great love off with one final letter, considering that is how their love story began.

While a young Philip served in the war, he and the Queen exchanged letters back and forth, meeting at Windsor Castle when the Duke was on leave.

The letter on the casket shares a striking resemblance to the heartbreaking letter a 12-year-old Prince Harry left on his own mum's (Princess Diana) coffin, which read "mummy".

Prince Philip once told the Queen Mother, "Lilibet is the only 'thing' in the world which is absolutely real to me". Getty

The Queen appeared as stoic as ever throughout the touching service to her late husband.

The Monarch donned a black coat dress and a black matching face mask, which was hemmed with a white trimming. She also wore a black matching hat, and pearl drop earrings.

Black is the traditional colour of mourning for royals. While the Queen is usually one to dress in a bright ensemble, her black outfit was a reflection of her grief for the great love of her life.