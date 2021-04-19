Royals sources have told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry will fly back to LA tomorrow to be with his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle.
However, before he jets off, the Duke is apparently going for a walk with Prince Charles. Father and son are to stroll around the Windsor estate so they may view the floral tributes left for Prince Philip.
The outing comes not long after Prince Harry told Oprah's good friend Gayle that he had tried to clear the air with Prince Charles after his tell-all interview but that talks had been "unproductive".
While Meghan Markle was unable to attend the funeral service, that didn't stop the Duchess from paying her respects in other ways.
A spokesperson for Meghan instead revealed that she was watching the funeral service from California and, along with her husband, sent a special wreath accompanied by a handwritten note to be laid during the service.
The wreath had a very special meaning behind it. It was designed by florist Willow Crossley, who completed some floral arrangements for Harry and Meghan's wedding and for their son Archie's christening, and it contained specially-requested flowers to represent the late Duke's life.
On the wreath were bear's breeches (the national flower of Greece) as a nod to Philip's heritage, sea holly to mark his service in the Royal Marines and roses to represent his birth month.