After rushing to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry is ready to return to his Californian home.

Once news broke of Prince Philip's passing, Prince Harry wasted no time packing his bags and jetting across the pond to be with his family.

His pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, was left behind as she was advised not to fly at this stage of her pregnancy.

Harry's return was to see the first public reunion of the Sussex with the rest of the royals since he and Meghan partook in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

While things are reportedly tense between the two parties, the brothers were able to put on a united front for the sad occasion.

But it seems that any chance for a proper reconciliation might be out the palace window as Harry is not hanging around in the UK for much longer.