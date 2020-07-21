Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s soon-to-be-released explosive tell-all biography previously topped the bestseller list – despite the book itself not being published. Getty

Written by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the tell-all promises to give an “honest, up-close and disarming portrait” of the couple, who stepped down from royal duties on March 31.

While the book won’t officially hit stores until August 20, with an online version available on August 11, it still managed to reach number one within 24 hours of its pre-order release.

According to the Amazon website, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, has already been drastically reduced from £20 (approx. $36) to £13.60. Amazon

Taking to Twitter previously, Omid shared the news about the book hitting the number one spot on the first day of its pre-order release.

“Excited to announce that #FindingFreedom, a biography written by myself and @CarolynDurand, will be available worldwide in August,” Omid wrote.

“For the first time, go beyond the headlines and discover the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” he added.

New Idea previously revealed four rumoured revelations from the book, which surround the royal couple’s decision to step down as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan's tell-all won't officially hit stores until August 20.

Megxit was planned

Last week, a source appeared to reveal that Meghan was already pushing for Harry to quit the royal family while she was expecting Archie.

“She said she was being treated unfairly and picked on for everything she did including rubbing her belly too much when she was pregnant,” an insider told Mail Online.

The truth about Kate

Phil Dampier believes it’s possible the book could “criticise Kate and say she was catty to Meghan in the run up to the wedding”.

If this happens, he points out there will likely be a permanent rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes.

Reunion showdown

The royal couples appeared to put on a friendly front for Meghan and Harry’s last official engagement as senior royals.

But Harry’s tense, downcast appearance at the Commonwealth Day service in March told another story.

Were the Meghan wedding dramas true?

Reports say she complained about the tiara lent to her by the Queen, made Kate cry at the rehearsal and complained about the reception menu.