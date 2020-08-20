Prince Harry (pictured) could eventually be forced to pack his bags and return to the UK due to visa issues of being a UK national living in the US. Getty

"Harry will need to because of his visa, he cannot stay there indefinitely,” Angela said, before adding the prince’s lack of citizenship means he’s subject to certain tax implications.

The royal commentator went on to say that while the Duke may be forced to head home for various legal reasons, she hopes he does regardless to see his grandparents, father and brother Wills.

"They are his family and I don't think Meghan will come with him and I am certainly sure they won't bring Archie," she said.

Royal commentator Angela Levin (pictured) made the shock claim Harry may be forced to head back to the UK. ITV

Also in the interview, Angela said it would be particularly difficult for Meghan to head back to the UK after her royal family past – despite recent reports she and Harry intend to do so.

"It was ghastly in every way, she even said she gave up her life for it [the royal family] and what a waste of life it has been,” she said.

Whether or not Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, continue their face-to-face charity work in the UK remains to be seen, but according to Omid it’s highly likely they will.

Angela said it would be particularly difficult for Meghan (right) to head back to the UK after her royal family past – despite recent reports she and Harry (left) intend to do so. Getty

Speaking to Royal Central recently, Omid claimed that the Sussexes are planning to head back to the UK in both professional and personal capacities.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue,” Omid told the British publication.

He continued: "While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally."