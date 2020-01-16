Prince Harry 's ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas has spoken out about the current royal crisis.

Cressida, 30, broke her silence on Wednesday in an interview with ES Magazine.

The actress, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by Princess Eugenie, hinted at her frustration at “always” being asked about her relationship in the article.

She said: “No one likes to be labelled. The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about [Harry].

"I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with.”