Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas breaks silence on Meghan Markle
She dated Harry from 2012 to 2014.
Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas has spoken out about the current royal crisis.
Cressida, 30, broke her silence on Wednesday in an interview with ES Magazine.
The actress, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by Princess Eugenie, hinted at her frustration at “always” being asked about her relationship in the article.
She said: “No one likes to be labelled. The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about [Harry].
"I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with.”
Cressida, now an actress, is fed up with being asked about Harry
Getty
Cressida and Harry at a charity event in March 2014
Getty
When asked if she felt for Meghan Markle, a fellow actress, for the scrutiny she receives, Cressida said: “I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline. Also out of respect.
"It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a different place.”
Cressida was a guest at Harry and Meghan's Windsor wedding
Getty
Cressida, who attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, is now engaged to estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley.
Harry's ex has spoken out in the past about her struggle with the pressure of royal life when she was dating the Prince, admitting she couldn't walk down the street without being judged or photographed.
"She just said it was awful because every time she walked down the street she could hear people criticising her," Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward told a literary festival in 2016.