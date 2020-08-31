Prince Frederik (right) and Princess Mary (left) face trouble in paradise. Getty Images

In fact, just last year the future king set tongues wagging when he was spotted embracing his long-time pal, former actress Flora Montgomery, who had visited him in Copenhagen.

At the time, an insider revealed the pictures of the pair hugging intensely had Mary seeing red.

“Frederik is raising a lot of eyebrows around the palace,” the insider said. “Flora and Frederik have been spotted getting very cosy and it’s obvious that they’re very close. They seemed very flirty when they were saying goodbye to one another.”

Fred's flirtations leave Mary heartbroken. Getty Images

This isn’t the only time Fred, who once had a reputation of being a ‘party prince’, has been rumoured to enjoy a bit of a flirt every now and again.

In 2019, the 52-year-old – whose past loves included a lingerie model and a pop singer – was seen looking very friendly with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at a business delegation in Copenhagen.

Though the two have known each other for years and are just friends, sources say it didn’t sit too well with Mary.

“Fred and Victoria kept chatting and laughing between themselves,” the insider says. “It looked like Mary was particularly annoyed.”

Fred's flirting has been known to attract a lot of attention. Getty Images

Meanwhile, back in 2017, Fred was busted partying and “flirting up a storm” in Australia when he visited for Race Week at Hamilton Island. Mary had remained in Denmark to carry out her royal duties and look after the couple’s four children.

“Fred was very charming and polite to all the women who wanted to talk to him,” a source told New Idea. “He attracted quite a lot of attention.”

On the same trip, Fred made international headlines after police were called to a bar in Brisbane after the Prince refused to produce ID.

The royal family at their summer residence in Grasten, Denmark. Instagram

“Mary just can’t believe Fred is running around like a 21-year-old while she’s busy ruling Denmark,” a palace aide revealed.

Then in 2011, Fred was allegedly filmed dancing at a popular night spot, Simons, with a mystery blonde just days before his twins’ christenings.

Tabloid magazine Se og Hør alleges the video shows Princess Mary’s husband drunkenly dancing in the Copenhagen club.

Despite all the rumours, Mary and Fred continue to put on a united front and, back in August, the couple shared pictures with their children – Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 13, and 9-year-old Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent from their official summer residence in Grasten, Denmark.

