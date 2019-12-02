Charles will slash the number of working royals when he becomes king Getty

While Charles has long been reported as wanting to slim down the royal family, Andrew's scandal is believed to have accelerated his plans, reports The Daily Star.

Details were said to be spoken about with when the Prince of Wales met his father Prince Philip at Sandringham last week where the pair are believed also to have discussed the Queen's 'retirement' in the next 18 months, according to Daily Mail.

If this happens, Charles could take on a Prince Regent role, which would see him taking over family affairs and the handling of day-to-day business from his mother, 93.

Charles' decision also comes as the UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke out to say he thinks the royal family is too big.

Speaking to Sky News he said: "I do think the question of the size of the family and all that they do, but I do think the public as a whole would want to see those kind of changes and the debate around the behaviour of Prince Andrew has actually brought that to the fore."

When asked specifically if he thought the family was too big, he So you think it's a bit too big, he responded: "Well I think there's a lot of people attached to the Royal Family."