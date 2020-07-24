Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have seemingly followed in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton by changing their display name on social media. Getty

With more than 900,000 followers on Twitter and 1.2million followers on Instagram, the move could also be seen as a strategic one to make the royal couple seem more relatable on social media.

Charles and Camilla are yet to make a similar tweak to their Instagram page, however, both accounts have the Clarence House handle.

The recent alteration comes just two months after William and Kate (both 38) replaced their Twitter and Instagram name Kensington Palace with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Eagle-eyed fans who took to Twitter last week noticed the couple have traded in their Clarence House name for their official titles The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. Twitter

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie gave their opinion on why the Duke and Duchess made the switch.

"Basically, I think I know one of the reasons for the name change of Prince William and Kate's Instagram,” Rachel said at the time.

"One of the reasons could be that your name, not your handle now shows up in your direct messages.

While the reason for the change remains unclear, it’s likely Charles, 71, and Camilla, 73, are copying William and Kate, who made the switch to reflect their prominent roles in the royal family. Getty

"I was confused as mine is still saying the handle, but I had to update mine up, so I did that,” she added.

Roberta chimed in: "Now on [Wills and Kate’s] Instagram, it doesn't say Kensington Royal, it says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in their direct messages."

After Wills and Kate made the change, many fans took to social media to comment on the switch, with one person writing that the move gave their profiles “a more personal touch”.

William and Kate’s Instagram account boasts 11.8million followers, while their Twitter account has 1.9 million followers.