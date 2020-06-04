Prince Charles has revealed that his recent bout of coronavirus has made him more determined than ever to work towards preventing future natural disasters and pandemics. Getty

“I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly. But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through.”

In March, Clarence House confirmed the shocking news about Charles testing positive to COVID-19 via a statement.

On Thursday, Charles said he feels particularly sorry for those families who weren’t able to be with their loved ones who tragically died as a result of the virus.

Charles said he considers himself lucky to have overcome the illness, but confessed more work needs to be done to prevent outbreaks. Sky News

Having overcome his harrowing ordeal, the Duke went on to say that the experience has now made him more determined than ever to “find a way out of this” and protect the planet.

“People have begun to realise that we have to put nature back at the centre of everything we do and put it at the centre of our economy,” he said.

“Before this, nature has just been pushed to the peripheries, we've exploited and dug up and cut down everything as if there was no tomorrow, as if it doesn't matter.”

Charles said the more people “erode the natural world”, the worse the effects will be on the biodiversity of the planet, which will lead to all kinds of future problems and danger.

“We've had these other disasters with Sars and Ebola and goodness knows what else, all of these things are related to the loss of biodiversity.

“So we have to find a way this time to put nature back at the centre," he said.