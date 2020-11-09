Rumours continue to swirl that Meghan Markle (pictured) and Prince Harry are expecting their second child. AP

“Meghan felt very strongly about the election and wanted to speak out,” the insider spills.

“She and Harry had a row over it and she stormed out, called a pal with a private jet, and is now planning a trip to Mexico for a couple of days.”

The source adds: “Harry had to put his foot down on them doing any more political videos and that was a red flag for Meghan.”

It is understood Harry has no plans on going with Meghan, who is said to be eyeing off a few nights at the luxurious One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos.

“Harry can’t follow Meghan because of issues with paperwork and security, but friends are hoping their time apart will give the prince a chance to re-evaluate whether giving up his life as a senior royal was a good decision,” the source continues.

Harry is also said to be increasingly unhappy about certain parts of their life in the US, including the celebrity friends they are often surrounded by as well as the “fakery and complete out-of-touch people Meghan wants to include in their circle”.

Meghan (pictured) reportedly had an argument with Harry ahead of the US presidential election. Backgrid

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is also struggling being away from his family. Prince William going public with the news he, like Prince Charles, battled Covid-19 earlier this year only reminded Harry of how distant he now is from them.

“It has ripped him in two,” the insider explains.

“The entire line to the throne was in trouble and he wasn’t there. It also burns him up that Archie hasn’t seen his grandfather or cousins in a year. He’s worried about his son – and now their new baby.

“Harry is so stressed he hasn’t been sleeping at night, so he’s absolutely exhausted. Tiptoeing around Meghan’s needs all the time is wearing him down”

While rumours about Meghan being pregnant with their second baby have been swirling for a while, last week’s news that she’d been granted a nine-month delay in her privacy court case against a UK newspaper seemed to confirm the news.

Lawyers representing the Duchess persuaded a high court judge to put off the court date for

her case against Associated Newspapers until next Northern Hemisphere autumn.

It was noted by the judge that the primary basis for the decision was “confidential”.

Harry (pictured) is reportedly struggling being away from his family. AP

Royal commentators have taken this as a sure-fire sign that Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child.

“Calling it now: Meghan Markle is pregnant,” one tweeted after the announcement.

UK bookmakers responded immediately, slashing the odds of an upcoming royal baby announcement.

Behind the scenes, despite Harry’s concerns, Meghan is delighted to be having another baby and this time in the US.

“Unfortunately, this new baby puts her totally back in charge. Meghan knows Harry has been getting restless and on edge – another baby has him like putty in her hands now,” the source says.

“It’s the only thing that will lock them away permanently in the US. The royals won’t be able

to control this kid’s future if he or she is a US citizen.”

