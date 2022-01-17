Olivia Newton-John in 1966 with her friend and singing partner, Pat Carroll. Getty

Ian Turpie

Olivia met fellow actor Ian Turpie in 1965, when she was just 16. The pair co-starred in her first ever film, Funny Things Happen Down Under, and went on to date each other off-set during the late 1960s.

Sadly, Ian passed away at age 68, in 2012, but the pair were in touch at the time.

It’s reported that Olivia was at his bedside during his final days, and believes him to be her first true love.

Olivia and Bruce Welch

Bruce Welch

Olivia met British rocker Bruce Welch in 1968 when she was the supporting act for his band, The Shadows, with the pair quickly becoming engaged not long after.

They had a five-year relationship, but did not commit to marriage, with Olivia eventually leaving the relationship amid rumours she was seeing someone else.

Bruce took the breakup very hard, and even attempted suicide in the wake of it, an episode he luckily survived.

However, he still looks upon that time, and Olivia, very fondly.

“She’ll always be Livvy to me,” he told Mirror when it was announced that Olivia was to be made a dame.

“I’m thrilled for her. As a mere OBE myself, I will have to doff my cap, touch my forelock and bow next time I see her. Maybe I’ll learn to cursty,” he joked.

Olivia with Lee Kramer.

Lee Kramer

Olivia met her next great love, Lee Kramer, in 1973 while holidaying in the south of France.

“We met, and that was that. I hustled my way back on the same airplane as hers at any cost,” he told Rolling Stone in 1978.

At the time they met, Lee was working for a business with his brother that imported and exported cowboy boots to and from London, but after he met Olivia, he was happy to follow her to the US, and help handle her business.

Within five months of meeting, he had moved in with her and begun working as her manager.

However, the constant discussions of business started to wear at their relationship, and the two eventually split in 1976.

“She never dated anyone else or anything, and neither did I,” Lee told Rolling Stone.

“We still spoke, and she called me for counselling on her life, and me the same way.”

Olivia Newton-John with her first husband, Matt Lattanzi.

Matt Lattanzi

While Olivia had already had a number of great loves, she didn’t marry until she met and became enamoured with Matt Lattanzi, a dancer whom she met on the set of Xanadu.

The pair were married for 10 years, from 1985 to 1995, and had daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi in 1986, Olivia’s only child.

The pair did inevitably split, but faced many battles together – including Olivia’s first run-in with breast cancer in 1992.

“He was so supportive of her,” said Tottie Goldsmith, Olivia’s niece, about her aunt’s marriage to Matt.

However, she went on to say their differences could not be reconciled.

“The people she chooses to mix with now are very spiritual,” Tottie said at the time. “She needs to find her equal.”

Olivia with her partner Patrick McDermott, who went missing in 2005.

Patrick McDermott

Olivia went on to date Hollywood cameraman and lighting technician Patrick McDermott, which would come to be her most high-profile relationship yet.

The pair took up together around 1996, not too long after her separation from Matt Lattanzi.

Multiple recounts of the relationship refer to it as on-and-off, but there was one beautiful moment between the pair that was shared with the public in 2004.

While appearing on Australian talk show, This Is Your Life, Patrick showered his partner with praise.

Patrick was seen telling Olivia that she was an "incredible" and "special" human being, and a added that if people could be "a little bit like [you], the world would be a better place".

However, things took a tragic turn one year later, when Patrick went missing after leaving on an overnight fishing trip in California.

Olivia has confirmed they were no longer together at the time of his disappearance, and she was not the one to report him missing. It was instead his ex-wife, Yvette Nipar, who is reportedly close to Olivia.

Patrick has never been found, and he is presumed dead.

Olivia with her current husband, John Easterling.

John Easterling

John Easterling came into Olivia’s life just a year after Patrick McDermott went missing. She said she had just begun dating again but did not see love on the cards.

“I dated a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!” Olivia told People in 2016.

“We met at an environmental show where I was displaying my botanicals. Olivia and a couple of mutual friends came to the show,” John told Australian Woman’s Health in 2018.

Since meeting and marrying John, Olivia has had to struggle through more issues with breast cancer. However, the pair have set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

When the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world, Olivia seemed happy to get to spend some time at home with John.

“I feel great, and I’m so grateful I’m able to be in the countryside. I have my animals and my husband,” she told Channel Nine’s Today.

“This has actually been one of the rare times in my life where I have been in one place for more than three weeks.”

Getty

