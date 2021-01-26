Olivia Newton-John has sparked outrage with fans. Channel Nine

"G'day everyone this is Olivia and i just wanted to wish all you Aussies all around the world a very very happy Australia Day," the star said in a short video uploaded to both Twitter and Instagram.

While some fans were delighted by the message, one writing "Happy Australia Day, Livvy! We're missing you back here in Oz", others were less than pleased at the musician's tact - or lackthereof.

"Oh girl, I love you but read the room," wrote one disgruntled Twitter user, along with an image of the Aboriginal flag.

Indeed, a lot of Olivia's fans were disappointed in the star for referring to today as "Australia Day" without any acknowledgement of the controversy surrounding the date.

Fans of ONJ were disappointed that the actress and singer failed to acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on Australia Day. Instagram

Today marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet at what is now known as New South Wales.

However, it also marks the day that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were stripped of their land.

As such, many Aussies are demanding that the date to be changed to allow for a more inclusive celebration. And Olivia's fans are no exception.

Replying to the Grease star's video, a Twitter user wrote, "No pride in genocide, Liv".

The singer's Instagram followers expressed similar concerns, one correcting Olivia's use of the words "Australia Day" by simply writing "Invasion day*".

Another Insta user added to the conversation, penning, "It's definitely not a day to celebrate as on this day, white people like me took over (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's) land and separated families and even more disgusting things were done to them.

This Australia Day, Hugh Jackman acknowledged Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through sharing an updated version of the Aussie anthem. Instagram

"We are legit celebrating all that hurt, trauma and PTSD. When we should be acknowledging what we have done. So no celebration on invasion day."

"#ChangeTheDate" could also be seen littering the actress' comments as more and more people call for action to be taken.

Other Aussie icons, however, have spoken out against the controversy surrounding the 26th January as Australia Day.

Earlier today, legendary actor Hugh Jackman acknowledged the problems surrounding the date and shared an updated version of the country's anthem which recognised the hardships of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The updated anthem serves as a reminder that Australia always was and always will be Aboriginal land.