Olivia has sided with Meghan. Getty

British actress Olivia Colman, who played the Queen in Netflix's The Crown, has long publicly defended Meghan Markle.

Speaking at the show's season three launch back in 2019, Olivia criticised the treatment of the Duchess by the media, branding it "evil".

The actress said: “It’s just evil. They (the media) are mean to them."

Olivia played the Queen in season three of The Crown. Netflix

The fictional Queen went on to talk about how unfair it is that Meghan and Harry are constantly under so much scrutiny.

“Everything they do, they step outside their house and it is something.

“I don’t know why they’re so mean to a fellow human being.

“It always strikes me as odd.”

Just recently, the Brit has raised doubts about royal rule even existing in Australia.

Meghan's bombshell interview has raised a few eyebrows when it comes to the royal family. CBS

In an interview with the Herald Sun, Olivia confessed she thinks "it is a bit bizarre the Queen is still (Australia's) head of state".

And she's not the only one.

The Oprah interview certainly has raised a few eyebrows when it comes to the royal family. The claims that a member of the royal family voiced "concerns over Archie's skin colour" have severely damaged the reputation of the monarchy.

Whether or not the fallout will be enough for Australia to leave the Commonwealth is yet to be seen.

One thing's for certain, fictional Queen Olivia Colman is in Meghan Markle's corner throughout it all.