Following this full-court press from the handsome Hemsworths – who both own palatial beachfront properties worth a combined $25 million in the northern NSW town – it’s no surprise Nicole’s husband, Keith Urban, turned up, guitar in hand and looking rather dishevelled, on a private jet that landed at the nearby Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

“Any woman would get a kick out of the Hemsworth boys lavishing them with attention, whether they’re in a happy marriage or not,” says an insider.

“I don’t blame Keith for coming into town to keep an eye on things.”

Nicole is the first to admit she’s “a terrible flirt”, says the source. And most of the time she doesn’t even realise she’s doing her girlish giggle and hair-flip act – but Keith, 52, is painfully aware of it.

“He’s indicated he’s not happy about her working with them, but his concerns will fall on deaf ears.”

The insider says it’s not just Chris, 37, and 30-year-old Liam’s good looks he might be concerned about.

Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, 44, are known for throwing epic parties, and Keith tries to keep away from that scene given his previous alcohol addiction.

Nicole also usually avoids private events like these out of respect for Keith, so he would just worry if she was in Byron Bay without him.

However, a second insider insists Keith has absolutely nothing to worry about.

“Liam and Chris are just hoping to set up an innocent, socially distant lunch to welcome Nicole to the neighbourhood and do a little casual networking in the hope that it’ll woo her into working with one or both of them. Keith should see no harm in that,” says the source.

“But for Keith, it’s not just jealousy – because if anyone could potentially intimidate him, it’s Liam. He’s also very protective of Nicole and wants to ensure she is making the right professional moves, too.”

