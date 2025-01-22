  •  
WHAT’S ON: Events in Sydney this February

There's something for everyone, and every budget.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

Wondering what’s on in Sydney this February?

Overwhelmed by all the options?

New Idea has you covered with our comprehensive list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, activities, and more happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.

WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!

WHAT’S ON IN SYDNEY: THE BEST EVENTS IN FEBRUARY 2025

lunar new year
(Credit: Getty)

Lunar New Year Festival

January 29th – February 12th

WHERE: Various locations

From January 29th until February 12th, various Lunar New Year events will be held across Sydney to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Snake.

Featuring everything from delicious Asian cuisine to artisan crafts, traditional live performances including lion-dancing, martial arts, and even fire-breathing dragon shows, these celebrations will showcase the very best of Chinese culture.

LEARN MORE
yoga on beach
(Credit: Getty)

Health and Wellness Day

February 15th

WHERE: The Corso, Manly

This free one-day event by the Northern Beaches Council is being hosted to bring the community together and support local health and wellness businesses.

Expect fitness classes, health seminars, and a whole lot of relaxation with the picturesque Manly Beach as your backdrop.

LEARN MORE
friends the experience sydney
(Credit: Supplied)

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Sydney

until February 16th

WHERE: Fullerton Hotel, 1 Martin Place

This fully immersive experience is a MUST for fans of the beloved sitcom. You’ll be able to pose on the iconic orange couch, sit at Monica and Rachel’s kitchen table, kick back and relax in Joey and Chandler’s comfy chairs, and so much more!

LEARN MORE
macchu picchu and the golden empires of peru
(Credit: Australian Museum)

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru

Until February 23rd

WHERE: The Australian Museum

A visit to the Australian Museum this February wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru exhibition.

In what is one of the most impressive collections of gold to ever tour the globe, history buffs will be in for a treat as they gaze upon over 130 artefacts and learn about what life was like for the Andrean people by viewing ancient jewelry, ceramics, and funerary objects that are thousands of years old.

For an extra fee, visitors will be able to experience the grandeur of Machu Picchu in an immersive VR experience with 360-degree motion chairs and cutting-edge drone footage.

And if you’re looking to add some extra fun to your visit, why not book an overnight staycation at the luxury five-star hotel next door? The Pullman, Hyde Park is currently offering a package that includes overnight accommodation, buffet breakfast, kids activity packs, and tickets to the exhibition from just $329.

Book your staycation now here.

LEARN MORE
mov in bed
(Credit: Mov’In Bed Beach Cinema)

Mov’In Bed Beach Cinema

Various dates

WHERE: Harbour Park, Barangaroo

From Wednesday until Sunday each week, Harbour Park in Barangaroo will be transformed into an outdoor cinema set on a man-made beach!

Enjoy movies like Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II, Emilia Perez, We Live In Time, Mufasa: The Lion King, A Complete Unknown, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones, Knives Out, Harry Potter, and more new releases and classics.

You can choose to sit on the sand, upgrade to a bed complete with a blanket and pillows, or indulge in a VIP experience. There are also several sessions where attendees can bring their precious pooches!

Food and alcohol are available to purchase onsite.

LEARN MORE
faulty towers dining experience
(Credit: Sydney Opera House)

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

February 10th – 15th

WHERE: Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House

This fully immersive, highly interactive, and 70% improvised comedy show will see you wined and dined by none other than beloved Faulty Towers sitcom characters Basil, Sybil, and Manuel.

Expect to be entertained, well-fed, and left laughing out loud as you enjoy both a three-course meal and a show.

LEARN MORE
candlelight concert
(Credit: Getty)

Valentine’s Day Candlelight Concert

February 14th

WHERE: Sydney Masonic Centre

Where you are single and looking for a fun activity to do for ‘Galentines Day’, or are madly in love and want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with that special someone, this 65-minute-long Candlelight Concert in the heart of Sydney is sure to get your heart beating.

This live, multi-sensory musical experience will see a talented quartet of musicians perform some of the world’s most iconic love songs, with hundreds of candles lit around you to set the mood.

LEARN MORE
squid game the experience
(Credit: Luna Park Sydney)

Squid Game: The Experience

Until February 28

WHERE: The Immersive Big Top, Luna Park Sydney

You’ve seen the Korean drama Squid Game on Netflix, and now experience what it would be like to play for yourself in real life!

In the ultimate test of survival, strategy, and skill, go head to head with other contestants as you try to stay still during Red Light Green Light, cross the treacherous Glass Bridge, go all out in Marbles, explore recreated sets, play Djakji, and more.

LEARN MORE
urbnsurf sydney
(Credit: URBNSURF Sydney)

URBNSURF Sydney

All month

WHERE: 15 Hill Road, Sydney Olympic Park

Whether you are a seasoned surfer looking for a new challenge or are keen to try your hand at the sport for the first time, a visit to URBNSURF Sydney this summer is a must.

While the top-of-the-line facility is open all year around thanks to its heated waters, we’d recommend booking yourself in for a session before the warmer weather wraps up so you can make the most of the facilities onsite.

Offering consistent, world-class waves for all abilities, cabanas to chill in, two restaurants a pool, and even a Rip Curl surf shop, it’s the ultimate day out for you, your friends, and your family.

And if you’re nervous about getting on the board for the first time, we promise there’s nothing to fear! Guided by expert instructors, you’ll learn proper surfing techniques and then be guided in the water as you catch your first waves. (Hint: Ask for Eduordo as an instructor!)

LEARN MORE
zephyr bar sydney
(Credit: Zephyr Bar Sydney)

Moët  and Chandon Sky Lounge

All month

WHERE: Zephyr Bar, Hyatt Regency

Live the high life this month at Zephyr Bar Sydney, a luxury rooftop bar located at the Hyatt Regency with panoramic views over Darling Harbour.

For a limited time only, book an exclusive VIP experience at the Moët and Chandon Sky Lounge. Available for group bookings of 13 to 55 guests, you’ll be treated to a private section of the bar, a dedicated waiter, a premium champagne tower upgrade, and more.

It’s the ultimate way to celebrate in style this summer!

LEARN MORE
