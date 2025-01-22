WHAT’S ON: Events in Sydney this February

Wondering what’s on in Sydney this February?
Overwhelmed by all the options?
New Idea has you covered with our comprehensive list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, activities, and more happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.
WE UPDATE THIS ARTICLE REGULARLY SO BE SURE TO CHECK BACK FOR NEW EVENTS!
WHAT’S ON IN SYDNEY: THE BEST EVENTS IN FEBRUARY 2025
Lunar New Year Festival
January 29th – February 12th
WHERE: Various locations
From January 29th until February 12th, various Lunar New Year events will be held across Sydney to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Snake.
Featuring everything from delicious Asian cuisine to artisan crafts, traditional live performances including lion-dancing, martial arts, and even fire-breathing dragon shows, these celebrations will showcase the very best of Chinese culture.
Health and Wellness Day
February 15th
WHERE: The Corso, Manly
This free one-day event by the Northern Beaches Council is being hosted to bring the community together and support local health and wellness businesses.
Expect fitness classes, health seminars, and a whole lot of relaxation with the picturesque Manly Beach as your backdrop.
The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Sydney
until February 16th
WHERE: Fullerton Hotel, 1 Martin Place
This fully immersive experience is a MUST for fans of the beloved sitcom. You’ll be able to pose on the iconic orange couch, sit at Monica and Rachel’s kitchen table, kick back and relax in Joey and Chandler’s comfy chairs, and so much more!
Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru
Until February 23rd
WHERE: The Australian Museum
A visit to the Australian Museum this February wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru exhibition.
In what is one of the most impressive collections of gold to ever tour the globe, history buffs will be in for a treat as they gaze upon over 130 artefacts and learn about what life was like for the Andrean people by viewing ancient jewelry, ceramics, and funerary objects that are thousands of years old.
For an extra fee, visitors will be able to experience the grandeur of Machu Picchu in an immersive VR experience with 360-degree motion chairs and cutting-edge drone footage.
And if you’re looking to add some extra fun to your visit, why not book an overnight staycation at the luxury five-star hotel next door? The Pullman, Hyde Park is currently offering a package that includes overnight accommodation, buffet breakfast, kids activity packs, and tickets to the exhibition from just $329.
Book your staycation now here.
Mov’In Bed Beach Cinema
Various dates
WHERE: Harbour Park, Barangaroo
From Wednesday until Sunday each week, Harbour Park in Barangaroo will be transformed into an outdoor cinema set on a man-made beach!
Enjoy movies like Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II, Emilia Perez, We Live In Time, Mufasa: The Lion King, A Complete Unknown, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones, Knives Out, Harry Potter, and more new releases and classics.
You can choose to sit on the sand, upgrade to a bed complete with a blanket and pillows, or indulge in a VIP experience. There are also several sessions where attendees can bring their precious pooches!
Food and alcohol are available to purchase onsite.
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
February 10th – 15th
WHERE: Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House
This fully immersive, highly interactive, and 70% improvised comedy show will see you wined and dined by none other than beloved Faulty Towers sitcom characters Basil, Sybil, and Manuel.
Expect to be entertained, well-fed, and left laughing out loud as you enjoy both a three-course meal and a show.
Valentine’s Day Candlelight Concert
February 14th
WHERE: Sydney Masonic Centre
Where you are single and looking for a fun activity to do for ‘Galentines Day’, or are madly in love and want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with that special someone, this 65-minute-long Candlelight Concert in the heart of Sydney is sure to get your heart beating.
This live, multi-sensory musical experience will see a talented quartet of musicians perform some of the world’s most iconic love songs, with hundreds of candles lit around you to set the mood.
Squid Game: The Experience
Until February 28
WHERE: The Immersive Big Top, Luna Park Sydney
You’ve seen the Korean drama Squid Game on Netflix, and now experience what it would be like to play for yourself in real life!
In the ultimate test of survival, strategy, and skill, go head to head with other contestants as you try to stay still during Red Light Green Light, cross the treacherous Glass Bridge, go all out in Marbles, explore recreated sets, play Djakji, and more.
URBNSURF Sydney
All month
WHERE: 15 Hill Road, Sydney Olympic Park
Whether you are a seasoned surfer looking for a new challenge or are keen to try your hand at the sport for the first time, a visit to URBNSURF Sydney this summer is a must.
While the top-of-the-line facility is open all year around thanks to its heated waters, we’d recommend booking yourself in for a session before the warmer weather wraps up so you can make the most of the facilities onsite.
Offering consistent, world-class waves for all abilities, cabanas to chill in, two restaurants a pool, and even a Rip Curl surf shop, it’s the ultimate day out for you, your friends, and your family.
And if you’re nervous about getting on the board for the first time, we promise there’s nothing to fear! Guided by expert instructors, you’ll learn proper surfing techniques and then be guided in the water as you catch your first waves. (Hint: Ask for Eduordo as an instructor!)
Moët and Chandon Sky Lounge
All month
WHERE: Zephyr Bar, Hyatt Regency
Live the high life this month at Zephyr Bar Sydney, a luxury rooftop bar located at the Hyatt Regency with panoramic views over Darling Harbour.
For a limited time only, book an exclusive VIP experience at the Moët and Chandon Sky Lounge. Available for group bookings of 13 to 55 guests, you’ll be treated to a private section of the bar, a dedicated waiter, a premium champagne tower upgrade, and more.
It’s the ultimate way to celebrate in style this summer!