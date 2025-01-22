WHAT’S ON: Events in Sydney this February

WHERE: The Australian Museum

A visit to the Australian Museum this February wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru exhibition.

In what is one of the most impressive collections of gold to ever tour the globe, history buffs will be in for a treat as they gaze upon over 130 artefacts and learn about what life was like for the Andrean people by viewing ancient jewelry, ceramics, and funerary objects that are thousands of years old.

For an extra fee, visitors will be able to experience the grandeur of Machu Picchu in an immersive VR experience with 360-degree motion chairs and cutting-edge drone footage.

And if you’re looking to add some extra fun to your visit, why not book an overnight staycation at the luxury five-star hotel next door? The Pullman, Hyde Park is currently offering a package that includes overnight accommodation, buffet breakfast, kids activity packs, and tickets to the exhibition from just $329.

Book your staycation now here.