We finally have a premiere date for Squid Game season 2

Squid Game made history when it landed on Netflix in September 2021 as the most-watched series EVER in the history of the global streaming service, and now it’s returning for a highly anticipated second and third season.

Within a month of dropping, more than 142 million households with Netflix tuned into the South Korean drama, contributing to a jaw-dropping 1.65 billion viewing hours.

In the almost three years since the first nine episodes dropped, this number has only continued to rise as more audiences tune into the action, and die-hard fans rewatch the series while they wait for new episodes to be released.

Now, after a very long break, Netflix has finally confirmed when season two will premiere on Aussie screens, as well as when the third and final season will be airing. Scroll on for all the details…

It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with an incredible response from across the world. (Credit: Netflix)

Is Squid Game Season 2 coming?

On August 21, 2024, Netflix revealed that the K-drama would return in 2024 after a lengthy hiatus.

Director Hwang Don-hyuk said he was “thrilled” about what the new season had in store, in a 2023 interview with Netflix.

“I do have a lot on my shoulders, but I’ll make sure it’s worth the wait.”

“The cast and crew are truly pouring their hearts and souls into filming the second season,” Executive Producer Kim Ji-yeon also told Netflix later that same year.

“I hope you stay tuned and root for us!” he added.

Prior to this, a second season had been greenlit by Netflix in June 2022. Curiously, Hwang Don-hyuk never intended to make more than one season of Squid Game but relented following the positive public reaction.

Squid Game Director Hwang-Dong-hyuk says it felt “surreal” to return to set after such a lengthy hiatus. (Credit: Netflix)

What is the plot of Squid Game Season 2?

The official synopsis for season 2 of Squid Game reads as follows:

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport.”

“Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

A cast of old and new characters will be appearing in season two as Seong Gi-hun seeks his revenge against the Front Man. (Credit: Netflix)

How many episodes are in Squid Game Season 2?

Given season one of Squid Game had nine episodes that averaged 60 minutes each, we expect there will also be a similar amount of episodes that run for a similar amount of time in season two.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

The real game is beginning. (Credit: Netflix)

When does Squid Game Season 2 premiere?

Squid Game season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024 – also known as Boxing Day in Australia.

By the time this date arrives, it will have been 1,196 days since the first season premiered.

Boxing Day can’t come fast enough! (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be Squid Game Season 3?

Yes, there will be a third season of Squid Game.

When confirming the air date of Season 2, Director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that it would be followed by a third and final season sometime in 2025 to conclude the story.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” he said in an official statement released via Netflix.

