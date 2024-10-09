Aussie winery goes VIRAL for all-in-one orange spritz bottle

Adelaide Hills winery Croser Sparkling has answered our prayers for the ultimate springtime beverage with the release of their Orange Spritz.

Designed for sun-soaked afternoons, pre-dinner gatherings, and time with friends and family, it’s sunshine in a bottle, combining effortless sophistication with refreshingly fruity flavours.

The perfect spritz for sprint and summer. (Credit: Croser)

In 1985, the first Croser vines were planted in the Picadilly Valley – a fertile region on the outskirts of the South Australian capital believed to be able to produce sparkling wine to rival that grown from the world-famous grapes of Champagne.

Fast forward to 2024, and the brand has become globally renowned for its complex and ultra-fine sparkling wine varietals – the Croser Sparkling Orange Spritz being no exception.

Crafted from the bestselling Croser Non-Vintage Sparkling, the Croser Orange Spritz is a genius blend of vibrant and zesty citrus, with aromatic orange bitters.

But if you don’t trust our description, here is how Croser describes their tantalising new wine: “As the cork pops, your senses will awaken to enticing aromas of orange and tangerine, complemented by subtle notes of dried herbs,” they share with New Idea.

“On the palate, enjoy lively effervescence that dances with perfectly balanced dried orange peel and a crisp minerality, culminating in a delightful hint of bitterness that leaves you wanting more.”

All-in-one, and ready to go for all occasions. (Credit: Croser)

Saving you the hassle of whipping together your own spring-time spritzes, simply pop the bottle, pour over ice, and garnish with a simple slice of fresh orange for a refreshingly simple aperitif that both catches the eye and sates your thirst.

While it was initially designed as a drink that allows you to create a signature cocktail with just one product, you can also mix the Croser Orange Spritz with your favourite spirits for some added flavour.

If you’d like to taste test the Croser Orange Spritz for yourself, the award-winning brand recommends pairing it with light appetisers and finger foods – yum.

Available now for just $30.00 at Liquorland.