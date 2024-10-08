The all-in-one wellness product that Elle Macpherson swears by

Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson has FINALLY lifted the lid on how she manages stress, keeps her skin clear, and maintains healthy hair and nails.

After shooting to fame when was just a teenager, the now 60-year-old has spent decades in the spotlight, modeling for some of the world’s biggest brands on catwalks, in fashion magazines and campaigns, and more.

It’s an occupation that while glamorous, has required a lot from the mother-of-two, who has traveled all over the world for her work, and has been expected to keep in peak physical condition.

Keeping on top of your health and wellness doesn’t have to be a challenge. (Credit: WelleCo)

As she researched ways to improve her overall wellness amidst her busy schedule, Elle sought to find a convenient solution that would enable her to stay on top of self-care and help her body look and feel its best.

Enter – WelleCo.

Founded in 2014 by the supermodel and a team of expert nutritionists, the brand was created in response to a gap in the market for high-quality, solutions-focused products that provided a complete daily solution for those looking to stay on top of their daily nutrient intake.

Since launch, WelleCo has launched several products, the most popular being ‘The Super Elixir‘ – Australia’s original daily all-in-one greens powder.

“After just a few weeks of combining the greens with other lifestyle changes, I was feeling better than ever. In no time at all, the quality of my skin, hair, and nails had improved, sugar cravings reduced, I regained my sense of vitality, my sleep improved, and my energy levels were higher than they’d been for a long time,” Elle says of the product.

Elle founded WelleCo a decade ago and has released a line of bestselling wellness products since. (Credit: Getty)

It’s a bestseller for a reason given it enhances energy, improves gut health and digestion, reduces bloating, clears skin, and more, with thousands of five-star reviews attesting to the benefits.

“I’ve only been taking this for a week [but I felt the effects immediately. Way more energy and I am sleeping much better!!” one reviewer has shared.

“I can honestly say my skin is fuller and has the youthful glow I had when I was younger. I’m 58, menopausal and my skin was dull and tired looking. I always envied women whose skin glowed and now I do too,” penned another.

Featuring over 40 ingredients, the innovative formula is vegan, paleo, and keto-friendly, and also free of artificial colours and added sugar.

Simply stir one or two teaspoons into a cup of water and that’s it! (Credit: WelleCo)

If you’d like to try ‘The Super Elixir‘ for yourself, it’s available to purchase now online via WelleCo.

It’s available unflavored, or in three delicious iterations: Original (Pineapple & Lime, Lemon & Ginger, and Blood Orange), and dissolves effortlessly into a glass of water – making it an easy addition to your morning routine.

WelleCo also sells a variety of skin, hair, and nail supplements, protein powders, hormonal support vitamins, hair growth supplements, sleep solutions, and more to help you kickstart your health and wellness journey.