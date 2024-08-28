As someone who likes to indulge in a little salon pampering, but who also likes to stay at home, I jumped at the chance to try an at-home waxing kit.

The Salon Perfect Sliick At Home Waxing Kit promises salon-quality results from the comfort of your own home, and all you need is a microwave!

Take a read of my review to see how I found the kit and if it might work for yourself.

What comes in the Sliick At Home Waxing Kit?

In your kit you will receive:

1 x reusable microwave melting cup to heat up the wax beads

1 x reusable applicator to apply the wax

1 x container of hard wax beads

How do you prepare the wax?

It’s pretty simple. First, you pour a portion of the hard wax beads into the reusable cup. There is no measuring guide so you will need to use your best guess as to how much you will need.



Place the cup with the beads in your microwave and heat in 45-second increments. It took me five rounds for the beads to fully melt. Make sure you take out the cup by the handle because it does get quite hot.



Once the beads are fully melted, the wax is ready to use.

How do you use the Sliick At Home Waxing Kit?

Make sure you test the temperature of the wax on the inside of your wrist before you use it. If it’s not too hot, make sure the area you are waxing is clean and free from makeup, lotions and oils.



Scoop a small amount of the wax out of the cup using the applicator and apply it in the direction of your hair growth. Leave it for about 30 seconds so it can cool down on your skin.



When the wax is soft and pliable, hold your skin taut and then pull the wax off in the opposite direction to your hair growth. You can put some pressure on the area afterwards using your finger or your palm.

How easy is the kit to use?

I found the kit really easy to use! Once the beads were melted, you can use the applicator to directly apply it onto the area you are waxing.



The kit says it is best applied to smaller areas (as opposed to something like your legs). I tested the kit on my underarm areas and found it to be very effective.



I really liked that the kit did not require wax strips as this made clean up a lot easier. To clean the cup, you just wait for the wax to cool, and when it’s dry you can just peel it off.

What else should you know about the kit?

It’s safe to use on most places, but the instructions say that you should not use it inside your nose or ears, or nipples or eyelashes, on warts or moles or near internal genital areas. You should also not use it on irritated, cut or broken skin.



There are also other products you can purchase from the Salon Perfect waxing range to supplement the kit, including a Soothe Oil to apply after waxing and a Pro Wax Warmer to keep your wax hot for longer periods.

Preparing the kit. Dog not included.

Pros and cons of the Sliick At Home Wax Kit

Pros

Small, compact and easy to store

Very easy to use

Simple to set up and clean

Very pretty with fun colours

Worked well in our review to remove hair on small areas (underarms)

Cons

May not work as well on larger areas such as legs

May need to purchase additional products such as soothing oil

What’s my verdict?

As someone who usually shaves but still loves to partake in the occasional salon indulgence, I really liked the Sliick At Home Wax Kit. I found it quite simple to use and very effective at removing hair on the areas I tested. I like the fun, colourful look of the kit and how small and compact it is to store.

If you’re looking for an at-home wax kit for smaller skin areas such as your face or underarms, this is a great kit to try out.

Price and where to buy

You can purchase the Sliick At Home Waxing Kit from Woolworths online here for $35