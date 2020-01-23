The actor took to Instagram to share adorable new snaps of their son Jackson Charles McGregor

Neighbours star Scott McGregor and his wife Bianka Voigt have welcomed their second child.

"Jackson Charles McGregor. We couldn’t be more in love!!" read the sweet caption.

Several photos show the happy couple gazing at their new bundle of joy.

Another photo shows their firstborn Evie Sky being introduced to her new baby brother.

The couple welcomed their first daughter Evie Sky in 2017.