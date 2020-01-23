Neighbours star Scott McGregor and his wife Bianka Voigt have welcomed their second child.
The actor took to Instagram to share adorable new snaps of their son Jackson Charles McGregor
WATCH: The moment Neighbours star Scott McGregor married Bianka Voigt
"Jackson Charles McGregor. We couldn’t be more in love!!" read the sweet caption.
Several photos show the happy couple gazing at their new bundle of joy.
Another photo shows their firstborn Evie Sky being introduced to her new baby brother.
The couple welcomed their first daughter Evie Sky in 2017.
Meet little Jackson Charles McGregor
The doting dad regularly posts sweet photos of his family on Instagram, from taking his one-year-old for her first stroll in the park to sharing a nap with her, leaving Neighbours fans gushing.
Scott and Bianka got hitched in January this year, after being engaged for almost three years.
The wedding was attended by a number of his Neighbour's castmates, including Jodi Gordon, Kane Vato and Alan Fletcher.
"I am one lucky man! That was the most amazing weekend of my life. Thank you to everyone involved," the father-of-one wrote in a post he shared from their special day.