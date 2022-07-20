Will Toadie finally get his happily ever after? 10 Peach

According to insiders, the major storyline around Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowen) wedding serves as the reason we'll be seeing a number of old castmates returning to the show for one last hurrah - including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, AKA Australia's favourite couple, Scott and Charlene.

Taking to Twitter in May, executive producer Jason Herbison said it "wouldn't feel right" ending the show without the "ultimate Neighbours couple".

"We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale," he wrote, adding that it has been an "emotional experience" for everyone.

Among the other guests set to return for the wedding of the year will include Mike Young (Guy Pearce) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones), which, of course, stirs up some old feelings between the former flames, whose fairytale romance ended in tears after Mike headed off to university.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will make their grand return to Ramsay Street. Instagram

"There will always be a hole in her heart for Mike," Annie Jones commented ahead of the finale, hinting that fans could see a reconciliation of some sort.

Among the other famous faces returning to Ramsay Street will include Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who will reappear in the role of Izzy Hoyland, Peter O’Brien as Shane Ramsay, Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson, Olympia Valance as Paige Smith, and Jodi Gordon as Martha Mackenzie, and more.

The Daily Telegraph has also reported that Dr. Karl Kennedy is set to have a major confrontation with former fling Izzy (Bassingthwaighte), with Alan Fletcher revealing to This Morning in April that “someone from Karl’s sordid past is definitely coming back.”

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) faces a dilemma when he realises he may have to sell his hotel to Shane Ramsay, along with whispers we could finally see a reunion between Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul.

Let's hope Toadie's wedding to Melanie turns out better than his marriage to Dee! Network 10

While both of them are gearing up to leave Ramsay Street, we’ve been teased that they’ll be "thrown into each other’s orbits again".

It's also said that "an old friend returns to wish Toadie luck for the wedding."

So, be sure to grab the tissues and popcorn when Neighbours’ emotional finale week kicks off on Monday, July 25. The last four evenings will see the guest stars make their reappearances, with the finale set to air on Thursday, July 28.

Episodes 8901, 8902, and 8903 will be shown on Neighbours' regular channel, 10 Peach, as well as on Channel 10, from 7:30pm to 9pm.