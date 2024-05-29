Australian rock royalty Cold Chisel have just announced they will be reuniting for a huge national tour kicking off later this year.
The iconic band will play various shows across Australia to celebrate their 50th anniversary, kicking off the tour in Armidale, where they were based back in 1974.
The Big Five-0 tour is open to fans of all ages and will give us all the chance to hear the beloved rockers perform their iconic songs such as Khe Sanh and Flame Trees, one more time.
Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes first teased the tour on May 28 by posting a random snippet of a live Khe Sanh performance to Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Watch this space…”
The official announcement came the following morning in another post on Jimmy’s Instagram page. “This time, the band isn’t touring to promote a new album; they are touring for the best possible reason … ‘because we all love playing gigs together,'” the caption read.
When is Cold Chisel touring Australia?
Cold Chisel will play 11 shows as part of their The Big Five-0 tour, performing in numerous major cities and regional centres across the country.
The Big Five-0 Tour Dates:
- October 5 | Petersons Winery – Armidale, NSW | Buy tickets
- October 8 | Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre – Broadbeach, QLD | Buy tickets
- October 11 | The Entertainment Quarter – Moore Park, NSW | Buy tickets
- October 15 | WIN Entertainment Centre – Wollongong, NSW | Buy tickets
- October 19 | Sandalford Winery (Swan Valley – Caversham, WA | Buy tickets
- October 25 | Flemington Racecourse – Flemington, VIC | Buy tickets
- November 2 | Victoria Park Herston – Herston, QLD | Buy tickets
- November 6 | Newcastle Entertainment Centre – Broadmeadow, NSW | Buy tickets
- November 9 | Victoria Park Newington – Newington, VIC | Buy tickets
- November 13 | MyState Bank Area – Glenorchy, TAS | Buy tickets
- November 17 | VAILO Adelaide 500 – Adelaide, SA | Buy tickets
When do tickets go on for the Cold Chisel 2024 Australia tour?
Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketek and Ticketmaster. Limited tickets will go on sale to members of Cold Chisel’s mailing list from 12 pm (local times) on May 31. General Public on sale will begin at 12 pm (local times) on June 4.
Will there be any support acts playing prior?
Peterson Wines – Red Hot Summer Tour, Armidale, NSW
- The Cruel Sea
- Birds of Tokyo
- The Superjesus
- Karen Lee Andrews
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach, QLD
- Karen Lee Andrews
The Entertainment Quarter, Sydney, NSW
- The Cruel Sea
- Karen Lee Andrews
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW
- Karen Lee Andrews
Sandalford Wines – Red Hot Summer Tour, Perth, WA
- The Cruel Sea
- Birds of Tokyo
- The Superjesus
- Karen Lee Andrews
Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC
- The Cruel Sea
- Karen Lee Andrews
Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD
- The Cruel Sea
- Karen Lee Andrews
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow, NSW
- Karen Lee Andrews
Victoria Park Newington – Red Hot Summer Tour, Ballarat, VIC
- The Cruel Sea
- Birds of Tokyo
- The Superjesus
- Karen Lee Andrews
MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS
- Karen Lee Andrews
VAILO Adelaide 50, Adelaide, SA
- The Cruel Sea
- The Superjesus
Check back here for updates on ticket pricing info.