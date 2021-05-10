Bec Hewitt was feeling the love this Mother's Day! Instagram

Bec Hewitt

Retired tennis champ made sure wife Bec Hewitt was feeling the love, uploading this adorable throwback with their three kids and writing: "Happy Mother's Day to this amazing mum @bechewitt23 We love you so much! 💞😍 #TheBest 😘."

Jasmine Stefanovic enjoyed a breakfast in bed. Instagram

Jasmine Stefanovic

"Happy Mother's Day to all the spaghetti and cheese toasty eating mums out there. Nothing would be .. without you," Karl Stefanovic lovingly penned alongside this sweet snap of Jasmine tucking into her breakfast in bed with one-year-old Harper by her side.

Jules Robinson was showered with love this Mother's Day. Instagram

Jules Robinson

"Happy Special First Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, best friend & most incredible loving Mother @julesrobinson82 from Ollie & I, we love you & thank you," MAFS star Cam Merchant beamed of his wife.

Mum-of-six Lauren Newton shared a sweet pic of her brood. Instagram

Lauren Newton

What a line-up! "My first Mother's day as a mum of six and I am so grateful for these gorgeous babies. They make my life so special. Happy Mother's day to all x," Lauren Newton shared with this photo of her beautiful brood.

Patti Newton honoured her daughter Lauren with a sweet snap. Instagram

Patti Newton

Lauren's mum, Patti Newton, also took to social media to honour her daughter, "Happy Mother's Day to my darling daughter Lauren. Her six children and husband adore her as do Bert and I. We all love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lynne McGranger shared a touching tribute to her mother. Instagram

Lynne McGranger

Home And Away star Lynne McGranger's daughter Clancy paid tribute to her mother with this touching post.

Lisa Curry shared a stunning throwback photo. Instagram

Lisa Curry

A reflective Lisa Curry, who tragically lost her oldest daughter Jaimi last year, posted this throwback photo of her three young children.



She captioned it: "The greatest gift... being a mother ❤️❤️❤️ 😞😥👼"

Lisa spent the day with her children and grandchildren. Instagram

The I'm A Celeb star spent the day with her children, Jett and Morgan, and grandchildren, Taj and Flynn.



On a post on Instagram, she wrote: "To all our children, on earth and in heaven, you are our greatest achievements and our greatest loves. I am your mum and I love you with everything I have. Jaimi👼❤️Morgan❤️Jett ❤️," Lisa mused.

Kate Ritchie enjoyed a mother-daughter lunch with her mini-me Mae. Instagram

Kate Ritchie

Kate Ritchie and her mini-me daughter Mae enjoyed a mother-daughter lunch with the pair dressing in coordinating floral looks for the outing.



"Mumma and her bubba.. With full tummies and fuller hearts.. 💕 #mothersday."

Like mother like daughter! Instagram

"I'm so glad she chose me. Because this.. Her.. It's everything.. ♥️♥️♥️ #mothersday2021," the former Home And Away actress confessed of her daughter Mae.

Chris Hemsworth honoured his wife Elsa Pataky with a never-before-seen photo. Instagram

Elsa Pataky

"Happy Mother's Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid carrying, bar raising, husband-putting-up-with-ing woman out there!! We salute you 👏💗🙏 @elsapatakyconfidential," Chris Hemsworth penned next to this never-before-seen photo of wife Elsa Pataky with their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, and daughter India.

Mum-of-twins Teigan McKinnon beamed on her first Mother's Day as a mum of three. Instagram

Teigan McKinnon

Teigan McKinnon, who recently welcomed twin girls, beams on her first Mother's Day as a mum of three!



"Mumma Bear to three ♥️," she captioned this family shot.

Penny McNamee honoured her mum, or "Crisis-Helen", with a touching post. Instagram

Penny McNamee

"Most of the time, we call her Mum. But us 5 kids and our 5 spouses commonly refer to her as "Crisis-Helen". Because no one is better in a crisis, than 'Crisis-Helen,'" Home And Away actress Penny McNamee explained of her mum alongside this beautiful photo from her wedding day.

Anna Heinrich pulled out all the stops for her mum. Instagram

Anna Heinrich

Mums and daughters who lunch! The Bachelor's Anna Heinrich treated her mum and sister to a ladies' lunch at The Crown Sydney.

Fifi Box enjoyed a day with her girls. Instagram

Fifi Box

"Loved Mother's Day with my girls 💕 (even if Daisy was too busy to stop down for a photo)," Fifi Box shared.

Sylvia Jeffreys enjoyed a Mother's Day brunch with her boys. Instagram

Sylvia Jeffreys

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic embrace their boys Oscar (L) and Henry (R) as they enjoy a Mother's Day lunch.

New mum-of-three Tahyna MacManus received a sweet tribute from her husband Tristan. Instagram

Tahyna MacManus

"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who makes us all better for just knowing her - the one we want to make proud everyday but who loves us regardless @tahynamacmanus the clan is strong," new father-of-three and Studio 10 host Tristan MacManus wrote in honour of his wife Tahyna.

Kyly thanked her mum for her unconditional love and support. Instagram

Kyly Clarke

"Happy Mother's Day Madre • You my dear are everything, your unconditional love, support and friendship means more than you will ever know. #theglue," Kyly Clarke reflected of her mum.

Chandler Powell penned a moving tribute to his wife Bindi on her first Mother's Day. Instagram

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler Powell penned this moving tribute to his wife on her first Mother's Day: "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing wife❤️ This is your first Mother's Day yet it feels like you've been doing this forever. Grace and I are both lucky and grateful to have you in our lives. We love you so much."



Bindi also reflected on her new role as mother, explaining: "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."

Bindi also shared some special effects family portraits. Instagram

Meanwhile Bindi unveiled two special effects family portraits - one with the late Steve Irwin holding his granddaughter...

Chandler's family was also featured in the artworks. Instagram

"Thank you to 'The Monkey Brush' for bringing my family and Chandler's together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans," the mother-of-one explained.

Ada Nicodemou with her number one supporter, Johnas. Instagram

Ada Nicodemou

Ada Nicodemou rung in the special day with her son Johnas.

Jacinda Ardern shared a sweet handmade card from her daughter, Neve. Instagram

Jacinda Ardern

It's not Mother's Day without a handmade card and NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's daughter Neve absolutely nailed it.

Zoe Ventoura acknowledged the people who may be struggling this Mother's Day. Instagram

Zoe Ventoura

"My heart ❤️ Happy Mother's Day to those lucky enough to be mums, and sending love to everyone who might find this day hard xxx," Doctor Doctor's Zoe Ventoura shared next to this black-and-white snap with her son Austin.

Hamish Blake penned the ultimate tribute to his wife Zoe whom he shares two kids with. Instagram

Zoe Foster-Blake

You can always count on Hamish Blake to find the perfect words to celebrate his wife, Zoe Foster Blake!



"Happy Mother's Day to the heart and soul of our unit, the Big Boss of our little family. We adore your incredible Mum Powers, your soft heart, and your firm opinions on when a member of the family needs their hair cut or beard trimmed. We feel like the luckiest kids in the world to have you beside us, lighting everything up by being you. xx Medium Boss, Little Boss and Baby Boss."

