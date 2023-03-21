Molly Meldrum reportedly exposed himself and then publicly urinated while at a Rod Stewart concert. Getty

Speaking on 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live radio show, Peter said:

“He has an acquired brain injury. I mean, we have to accept that. And that's as a result of that bad fall. Molly's always been given to odd behaviour, but since that fall... his judgement is impaired.”

“Clearly, he's not being supervised enough, or he won't take the supervision or guidance,” Peter continued.

“It's not like he's turning up at these events on his own. There's always someone with him. But for whatever reason, they don't seem to be able to control him.”

Peter is referencing the fact that Molly fell off a ladder while hanging Christmas decorations in 2011 and sustained serious injuries. At the time, it was reported that Molly was in a coma for five weeks after the fall, which caused a fractured skull as well as significant trauma to the chest, shoulder-blade area and head.