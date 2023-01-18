Samuel Johnson slamming Molly Meldrum on The Morning Show The Morning Show

“They announced my name, my million dollar moment where I was going to plug the charity, and Molly got up and gave me a hat and (what followed was) interminable dribble for about eight minutes. Nobody understood, and he took away my moment,” he said.

“And recently, he took away the moment of Elton John as well. I’m sick of him doing this, I’m sick of it, hang up your hat, mate.”

Meldrum issued an apology for stealing the spotlight from Johnson and said he didn’t mean to and also issued an apology for dropping his trousers at the Elton John concert.

“I shouldn’t have crashed Elton’s show. As for my performance being more revealing than it should have been … well, at the start of the night, my belt buckle broke and my pants were already falling down. And on stage, one thing led to another,” he told the Herald Sun, dubbing himself “a naughty boy, who needs a new belt”.

However, Johnson appeared on The Morning Show saying he thought his apology was false and he didn’t believe it was a wardrobe malfunction.

“I don’t believe it was a wardrobe malfunction. I believe that if it was a wardrobe malfunction, we would have seen his underwear, not his bum. For years, I have not said anything. I don’t want to say anything. Who are his minders? Is he OK? He should not be allowed out in the night.”