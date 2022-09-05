Connie lost her battle with cancer in September 2017, Instagram

CONNIE’S COURAGE

Heartbreakingly, Connie, a beloved mother of two, lost her battle with cancer in September 2017, but not before raising more than $5 million for cancer research and being awarded an OAM. This month marks five years since Connie’s passing.

“Time doesn’t heal all wounds, but it does provide some Band-Aids after a while,” says Sam, uncle to Connie’s boys, Willoughby, and Hamilton.

“She wanted nothing more than to see those kids through, and then cancer interrupted that. But not before she’d done a great job with those kids.”

“She was a great mum.”

Five years on, Sam has kept his vow to Connie, raising $16 million to date. He has grand plans to double that number.

Reflecting on how far the charity has come, Sam knows Connie would be incredibly proud.

Sam knows Connie would be proud of him. Instagram

“I think she’d be smiling, nodding and laughing a lot if I was to catch her up on the last five years,” Sam says, grinning widely.

“Yes, Connie and I co-founded this, but it’s never been about us … when I finished that unicycle ride and wanted to get on with my life, she reminded me that what we’re doing is

much bigger than what our family has gone through.

“I’m very proud of what we set up, so I suppose this anniversary is a victorious one.”

The accomplished actor vowed to put his career on hold until he met his fundraising goal, dedicating himself to the charity and his fight to end cancer.

“I stepped back from acting for many years, I got paranoid I wouldn’t fulfil my promise, not just that I made to my sister, but to the entire nation,” explains Sam, who landed a role in the 2021 Australian drama series Eden, his first in five years.

WATCH: Samuel Johnson's charity 'Love Your Sister' hits $10 million

SECOND CHANCE

But tragedy struck Sam once more when he was hit by a car in June 2021. The vehicle was travelling between 45 and 50km/h when it collided with Sam.

He suffered a broken skull, fractured upper neck, and post-traumatic amnesia. It was a miracle he survived.

Sam admits he is still struggling with a “significant brain injury”.

“I nearly died but I didn’t die, I’m totally on a second chance,” says Sam, thankful for his family who helped him piece together what happened when he finally came to 10 days later.

“Cancer derailed my sister, this accident didn’t derail me, and I live to fight another day for us both.

“I’m super, super grateful.”

Sam says he feels blessed to have his sister Hilde. Instagram

During his recovery, Sam felt blessed to have his eldest sister Hilde by his side.

With doctors hesitant to let Sam return home to his rural property outside Melbourne, Hilde took over caring for him around the clock.

“The hospital agreed to release me if I went to my sister’s house. I stayed there for months and she cared for me every day,” Sam says. “It’s moments like that you feel very grateful for family.”

BACK ON TRACK

And while he’s excited to be back on the road, touring regional Australia as part of An Evening with Samuel Johnson, where he shares real-life stories and the people and events that inspire him, he’s still healing and content to take life at a slower pace.

“It’s a long road to recovery … I still do [daily] exercises and see a doctor every three weeks so it’s not over, but I am back at work,” Sam explains.

WATCH: Samuel Johnson reveals he shared his first kiss with Kate Ritchie

“I was grateful to be at work before the accident so you can imagine [my gratitude is] through the roof now. I do rely on meeting these families to fuel my work … so getting those hugs again was a goal of mine.”

LOOKING AHEAD

As for starting a family himself, Sam tells New Idea he won’t be hearing the pitter-patter of little feet anytime soon, unless it’s the four-legged kind!

“I’m going to get a Labrador puppy,” he says with a smile.

When he’s not busy working, Sam loves walking in nature, riding his bike, or losing himself in a book.

“I do those things to offset all of the cancer stuff,” he says.

“I’ve got a well-balanced and happy life – I’m not short of things to love.”

