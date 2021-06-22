Samuel has been in hospital since Saturday, recovering from the accident. Getty

Hilde also revealed that her brother suffered injuries to his head following the accident on Saturday night.

“The fantastical medical staff are in overdrive taking care of his sore head. He’s awake and not too happy that he doesn’t have his pants – nobody loves a hospital gown.

Hearing his voice is lovely, but can’t wait for hugs when it’s safe," she added.

“I’ll keep you updated.”

The Eden star's concerned fans were quick to send their messages of support in the comments, with one user writing: "Sam so sorry to hear of this accident. Rest up and let the doctors look after you. You’ll be back on your feet in no time. Much love to you and your amazing, beautiful family."

Another user wrote: "Oh no!! So sorry to hear of Sam's accident. Speedy recovery Sam! And big love to you Hilde, being the big sister who always looks out is a very tough gig xx."

"OMG my heart skipped a beat when I read the first sentence Hilde. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery," a third added.

Hilde made the announcement via the Love Your Sister Facebook page, with the page representing the charity that Samuel and his late sister Connie started back in 2012.

The charity was founded with the aim of raising $10 million for cancer research.

Connie suffered from bone cancer from the age of 11, uterine cancer at age 22 and breast cancer at age 33. She sadly passed away in September 2017 at the age of 40.