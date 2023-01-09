Molly spoke to New Idea about his upcoming 80th birthday… New Idea

In the past, Molly’s shindigs – at his Egyptian-themed villa ‘Luxor’ – were notoriously outrageous. These days they’re more restrained. Christmas was spent almost sedately with his nearest and dearest, including the family of much-mourned Mushroom Records boss, Michael Gudinski.

“I miss him – that’s an understatement,” he says. “Unfortunately, a lot of my old mates aren’t around any more, like [David] Bowie, Freddie [Mercury] … it’s sad. They’ve passed away, but I think of them.

“I’ve still got Elton [John] though,” he says, perking up. “We did fall out there for a while, but we’re fine again.”

Sometimes Molly imagines his own funeral, complete with Egyptian sarcophagus.

“When they carry me through the church I’ll open the coffin lid, sit up and go, ‘Just one more thing … can I have another drink, please?’”

Despite his advancing age, there are no plans to retire. Although Molly uses a cane and his famous musings remain a bit slurred, his wicked wit and love of music remain unchanged.

He’s very excited about a new label he’s working on with Michael’s son, Matt Gudinski.

Keeping it in the family, Molly’s 9-year-old grandson Jason – who’s dad is Molly’s adopted son Morgan Scholes – plays piano and violin with some of their “amazing acts”.

“Music keeps me going. I’ll never stop being passionate about the music industry,” Molly says.

“I’ve had great times, and sometimes I really did push the envelope, but these days life is slower. I tend to live for the present and look forward to the future.”

