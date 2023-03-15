The Do You Think I’m Sexy singer has managed to snag Cyndi Lauper as his supporting act and the two will tour Australia from March 11, 2023 to April 2, 2023.

Rod Stewart is officially in Australia and is ready to perform around the country!

If you’re wanting to get your hands on tickets to see Rod Stewart perform his iconic hit songs, such as Have You Ever Seen The Rain and Sailing, read on to find out how, as well as everything else you need to know about Rod Stewart’s Australian tour.

Is Rod Stewart touring in 2023?

Yes! Rod Stewart is set to tour Australia in 2023 with Cyndi Lauper.

When is Rod Stewart touring Australia?

Rod Stewart began touring Australia on March 11, 2023 in Perth. Rod will also perform on March 14, 15, 18, 21, 25 & 29 and April 1 & 2 at various locations across Australia.

Where in Australia will Rod Stewart perform?

Rod Stewart will perform at the following locations: