The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singer is the supporting act for Rod Stewart and the two will tour Australia from March 11, 2023 to April 2, 2023.

Cyndi Lauper is officially in Australia and is ready to perform around the country!

If you’re wanting to get your hands on tickets to see Cyndi Lauper perform her iconic hit songs, such as True Colours and Time After Time, read on to find out how, as well as everything else you need to know about Cyndi Lauper’s Australian tour.

Is Cyndi Lauper touring in 2023?

Yes! Cyndi Lauper is set to tour Australia in 2023 with Rod Stewart.

When is Cyndi Lauper touring Australia?

Cyndi Lauper began touring Australia on March 11, 2023 in Perth. Cyndi will also perform on March 14, 15, 18, 21, 25 & 29 and April 1 & 2 at various locations across Australia.

Where in Australia will Cyndi Lauper perform?

Cyndi Lauper will perform at the following locations: