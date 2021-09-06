Tiger Lily Hutchence (centre) has managed to grow up largely out of the public eye. Instagram

Tiger has kept out of the spotlight since the tragic death of Michael in November 1997, when she was just four months old.

The INXS frontman was found dead in a Sydney hotel room, while her mother Paula passed away three years later of a heroin overdose, leaving behind then four-year-old Tiger, along with the daughters she shared with Bob Geldof – Fifi, 38, Pixie, 30, and the late Peaches.

It was revealed in 2019 that Tiger, who is said to have inherited only $1000 of her father’s $16 million estate when she turned 21, had been living in a "squat" in London.

“I’ve just been ignored by Michael’s estate and anyone else involved with his music,” Tiger reportedly told Richard Lowenstein, the documentary maker behind Mystify: Michael Hutchence.

"She has her very own personal way of dealing [with loss]," Richard told the No Filter podcast about Tiger becoming an orphan at such a young age.

"When she did look at the rough cut of the film, she got very emotionally involved in it largely because there was a whole side to Michael she’d never heard of."

Speaking of her half-brother’s inheritance and missing fortune, Tina Hutchence said: “My brother worked with INXS for 20 years and he wanted to leave money for his daughter and family but none of us have seen a penny.”

"The estate paid for Tiger's school, nanny and upkeep until she turned 18, but the big payments she was supposed to receive at different stages of her life, when she turned 18 and 21, never arrived. My response to that is, 'How dare they?'"

Despite having not seen her niece for more than 18 years, Tina - who wrote the book Michael, My Brother, Lost Boy Of INXS, said Tiger "lives a simple life and does not crave material things."

“She lives a hippie lifestyle, is bohemian just like her father," she told the Mail On Sunday.

Tiger moved to Fremantle in 2017 to be with her Perth-born-and-raised boyfriend Nick Allbrook Instagram

But further tragedy was piled on to Tiger's life when her older half-sister Peaches died of a heroin overdose in 2014, eerily mirroring that of her mother's death.

Tiger, whose real name is Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof, moved to Fremantle in 2017 to be with her Perth-based boyfriend Nick Allbrook- the frontman of psychedelic rock band Pond and former member of Tame Impala.

"Tiger is head over heels for Nick, she knew pretty much straightaway that he was The One," a source told Now To Love last month.

"They're so good together and she feels very spiritually connected to their new home in WA. She is truly happy. When they got together, people found it interesting that she dated a muso like her dad, but that's where the similarities between Nick and Michael end.

“He is a very low-key sort of bloke and they live a normal life in Fremantle. It's all about their music, the ocean and each other."

Before moving to her dad's homeland, the dual Aussie and British citizen was raised by her mum's ex, singer Sir Bob Geldof, and her older sisters in London, where Michael and Paula conducted most of their tragic love affair that ended when the INXS star died in 1997.

"Tiger doesn't miss England, where the reminders of her parents' deaths and the loss of her sister were constantly in her face," the source said.

"In Perth and with Nick, she has been able to lead a relatively normal life and escape the sadness. That's not to say she doesn't miss Bob and the girls – they are close and talk all the time. She's likely going to wait until the restrictions are lifted so they can be at her wedding."

In September last year, the 25-year-old followed in her late father's footsteps and took to the stage for the first time.

Tiger, who performed in Perth under her stage name Heavenly, sang and played keyboard in a band alongside Nick and San Cisco drummer Scarlett Stevens.