Kate and William have celebrated the Duchess' birthday early, along with friends, in Norfolk Getty

Meghan and Harry have been left off the birthday list Getty

It seems Kate is following the same path she set last year when she had two parties to celebrate her birthday - and Meghan and Harry didn't attend either.

According to Express.co.uk, last year, Kate and William invited their long-time friends Laura Meade and Emilia Jardine Patterson to their Norfolk getaway to mark the Duchess’ birthday on the weekend before the day itself.

The royals then had a family celebration at Kensington Palace with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Has the royal rift reared its head again? Getty

The absence of Harry and Meghan calls into question whether the rift between the couples has actually healed.

In October, Harry addressed rumours of a falling out between himself and his brother, Prince William.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, he said: "Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under, stuff happens.

"We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.

"We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly."