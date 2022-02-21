Meghan has mysteriously vanished. In fact, her last official appearance was 104 days ago at a black-tie gala in New York, in November. Getty Images

“It makes no sense that Meghan wouldn’t attend with Harry,” says one source. “There’s not a soul in California who would turn down a box seat to the Super Bowl, but even more so for Meghan. The LA Rams are her home team and they were playing in her hometown.

“Meghan’s always been quite sporty and loves attending big events like Wimbledon and the US Open, so the Super Bowl would ordinarily be right up her alley – more so than it would be for Eugenie.”

Indeed, Meghan famously played flag football at a star-studded event in the lead-up to the 2014 Super Bowl, where she became friends with tennis ace Serena Williams.

While his wife might have been missing from the action, Harry certainly had a blast at the Super Bowl. After the game, he headed to the LA Rams’ locker room to celebrate their win.

He even held the championship trophy! Harry also chatted with Cedric the Entertainer and met country music singer Mickey Guyton in a VIP section.

Those close to the royal family, who the Sussexes left behind in London, have also noticed Meghan’s extended mysterious absence.

Questions have now been raised about why Prince Harry, 37, attended the Super Bowl in LA, but took his cousin, Princess Eugenie, as his plus one instead of Meghan. Getty Images

“She’s got all these multimillion-dollar deals with big brands, but no-one’s seen any actual content yet. The speculation back in the UK is that she’s hunkered down, scrambling to pull something together to fulfil her contracts.

"Perhaps she had the self-awareness to realise it wouldn’t look good to be at the Super Bowl when there are bigwigs awaiting their podcasts and TV shows she’s been promising them for more than a year.”

