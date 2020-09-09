Jessica Mulroney (pictured), is apparently worried that her former BFF Meghan Markle will “throw me under the bus”. Getty

Meghan and the Canadian celebrity stylist fell out recently after Jessica was called out for racism toward Toronto-based blogger Sasha Essex.

“Meghan and Jess spoke on the phone every day – she even let Jess babysit Archie over Christmas, but since then, Meghan has gone cold,” says a source.

“Jess knows Meghan cuts people off cold turkey but she never thought it’d happen to her since they’re so close. She’s upset and worried about what Meghan will do next.”



Jessica recently gave insight into her fractured relationship with the Duchess, after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram at the beginning of September, the 40-year-old posted a quote from poet and author Tyler Knott Gregson.

"At the close of this day find the courage to hold hope, to breathe deeply and believe that better days will come," the quote reads.



The Canadian fashionista then added her own caption about not shaming others.

"Everybody is going through their own difficult decisions at the moment. Let’s not guilt anybody for whatever choice they make whether about schooling their children or in business and know that better days are coming," she penned.

She also shared a black tile to her Instagram stories that read: "I'm not worried about what people are saying. I'm worried about what I am doing."