Meghan Markle is rumoured to be a bit miffed that Her Majesty hasn’t bestowed her mother Doria Ragland with a royal title of some kind. Getty

But despite the fact that peerages usually only go to British citizens, the Duchess is said to be still striving towards getting her mother the title she believes she deserves.

What’s more, given that Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, will apparently one day become an earl and countess, this has reportedly only made Meghan more determined.

“Meghan is a go-getter who does things herself. She doesn’t want her mother to have to settle when everybody else is getting title,” the insider alleged.

While official peerage titles cannot be sold or transferred and only come from the Queen, the insider went on to say that Meghan can still acquire a title for mum Doria – albeit a little less conventional.

“Doria can get a title, no problem! The Manorial Society in the UK auctions them off. For around $10,000 (USD), Doria can have a ‘Ladyship of the Manor’ of some small English village.”

The source added that there are plenty of other ‘countess’ and ‘lady’ titles for principalities around the world, which can be purchased for as little as $100.

Meghan’s apparent mission to have mum Doria bestowed with an official title comes after it was reported the grandmother was set to move into the Sussexes lavish Beverly Hills mansion. Getty

According to The Sun, Doria has her own quarters. While a few of Harry's chums have been ribbing him about living with his mother-in-law, he has a brilliant relationship with her.

Furthermore, Doria’s surprise visit may also be a permanent arrangement for the Sussexes, with whispers suggesting that she will act as an “unofficial nanny” to her grandson Archie.