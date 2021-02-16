You know the estate as Drover's Run but, in real life, the residence goes by a very different name. Channel Nine

Drover's Run

Here's where all the magic happened. Main characters and sisters Tess and Claire McLeod resided in the gorgeous country house of Drover's Run. However, in real life, the beautiful estate goes by a very different name.

Located in the wine-producing Barossa Valley in South Australia, Drover's Run is really the luxury retreat known as Kingsford Homestead.

According to a report from Nine, before the breathtaking residence became a popular wedding venue, the estate was originally owned by media tycoon Kerry Packer back when he was head of the channel. The residence was then purchased by Stefan and Leanne Ahrens who are currently expanding the estate. How exciting!

Gungellan

The small town of Gungellan was constantly frequented by the McLeod's characters. But while beloved to fans everywhere, the fictional town is sadly just that - fictional.

The real destination where the characters left their boot marks is the town of Freeling which borders Barossa.

Gungellan Truck Stop

When the country folk wanted to grab some petrol for their cars or some essential supplies, the Gungellan Truck Stop was the place to go.

Sadly, while this landmark really exists in Freeling, it is not functional.

Gungellan Hotel

Everyone knows that the glue of every small town is the pub. Well, actually it's the people. But the pub comes in at a close second.

While the McLeod's characters all constantly gathered at the Gungellan Hotel, if you're looking for a feed in real life, you better enter "Freeling Railway Hotel" into your maps.

The best part is, you don't just have to live vicariously through the picturesque images of the South Australian locations. There are tours available around the entirety of "Drover's Run" and "Gungellan" so you can fully immerse yourself into the life of a McLeod before the reboot hits our screens later in the year.