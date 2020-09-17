The Bachelor's Matthew "Matty J" Johnson (left) and Laura Byrne (right) have revealed that they are expecting their second baby. Instagram

"Please brace yourself for twice the amount of dad jokes," the 33-year-old dad added.

In another adorable snap, which Laura, 33, posted to her Instagram, Marlie-Mae snuggles up to her mum, who proudly shows off her adorable belly.

"I recon we’ve kept this little beach ball under wraps for long enough..... Half way to number 2. A big shout out to @matthewdavidjohnson for his contribution," Laura quipped.

Matty J and Laura first met on season five of The Bachelor, with the brunette beauty stealing the hunk's heart at the finale.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the proud parents shared a series of delightful snaps of Laura's burgeoning bump, along with the news they are halfway through their second pregnancy. Instagram

Then, in December 2018, the loved-up couple announced the news everyone was hoping and wishing for, that they were expecting their first child together.

"I'm so bad at keeping secrets so I'm EXTREMELY excited to let everyone know, we are having a little baby!” Matty gushed in his announcement on Instagram.

“@ladyandacat I love you more than words can describe and I can't wait to start our family together. WE ARE GOING TO BE PARENTS!!"

In a follow-up snap, Matty J proudly grins while carrying Marlie-Mae on his shoulders. Instagram

Then, in June the following year, the highly anticipated arrival of their little bundle of joy finally came.

"Still letting the last 24hrs sink in.. they've been the most rewarding, loving and emotional I've ever experienced," Matty J penned as he shared the first pics of Marlie-Mae and Laura.

"You did the most incredible job bringing our little girl Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson into the world. Becoming a Dad was better than I ever could have imagined," he added.