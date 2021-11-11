Samantha was on the eighth season of MAFS. Nine

Samantha appeared on the eighth season of MAFS, where she was paired up with on-screen husband Cameron Dunne.

The couple didn't last long on the series after it was revealed Cameron had strayed from his fake marriage with Samantha and found interest with another bride, Coco Stedman.

Since moving on from the show, the mum-of-two found love with her now ex-boyfriend Jesse, where the two went public earlier this year in April.

It's not clear when exactly the couple broke things off, but Samantha has well and truly moved on with Matt.

Matt appeared on the eleventh season of FWAW. Seven

As for the farmer, while he found what he was looking for on FWAW with his chosen lady Tara Hurl, the two went their separate ways shortly after the show wrapped up.

Appearing at the reunion together, Matt and Tara shared the news of their split and explained that they had broken up just a week before the reunion was filmed.

While they tried to make their relationship work after the show, Matt revealed the pair went their separate ways after his father passed away.

"Reality really kicked in and weighed heavy. I’m probably struggling more than I ever realised with my father’s death," he said during the episode.

The pair shared several snaps of their night out together. Instagram

While Matt and Samantha are yet to go Instagram official, fans have still expressed their excitement towards their new relationship.

Samantha's MAFS co-star Booka Nile was among those to comment under the So Dramatic! post that announced their dating status, where she said:

"I am so stoked she finally got her farmer!"

