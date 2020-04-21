Poh is back to win, 11 years after first appearing on the cooking show. Channel 10

Thankfully for Poh, other fans were quick to defend the judges' favourite, with one viewer labelling her "the best".

"I can't understand why everyone hates Pho [sic]! I think she's funny, self depreciating [sic] and not up herself at all," wrote one fan.

"Yes the camera follows her a lot. But I don't blame her for that. I really like her."

The details come after on Sunday night's episode, Poh managed to make judge Andy Allen love cake, despite declaring that she doesn't eat the stuff!

Andy made the outlandish claim as Poh presented her strawberry chiffon cake to the judging panel.

"It would be so awful to go home on this dish because it's a dish that I love and know so well. But I usually take about three to four hours to make this cake," Poh admitted to viewers.

Jock Zonfrillo gobbled up his portion, telling the favourite, "Perfectly cooked. Light, airy. That's something that anybody would be proud of. Well done, Poh."

Melissa Leong took it up a notch, revealing to Poh and the other contestants, "I think it's safe to say Australia thinks you are a pure joy, and that was a pure joy to eat. It was light, it was airy, it's everything that makes chiffon cake great. And what a riot of colour. Absolutely gorgeous. Just like you."

Then attention turned to Andy, who made made a bombshell admission. "I don't eat cake at all."

Australians collectively gasped at their televisions.

"I think I've eaten the most out of anyone," he admitted.

"It's like, technically perfect. You can't get a better cake than what you've done."