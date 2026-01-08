Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden after years apart

Britney Spears has shared a rare photograph with her son, Jayden.

The pop star, 44, took to Instagram on January 7 to give a glimpse into her family life.

In the snap, Britney sported a pink lace dress and flashed a huge smile as she posed beside Jayden.

The 19-year-old towered over his mother and smiled for the camera as he took the mirror selfie.

Britney rarely shares any photographs with her sons on social media, revealing they generally don’t like to be on camera.sep

“My boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE,” she said when sharing a photo with them in 2019.

Shortly after the publication of this article, however, the rare family snap in question was deleted.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Britney’s family.

How many kids does Britney Spears have?

Britney shares two sons, Jayden and Sean, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The couple welcomed Sean, 20, in September 2005, and Jayden in the same month the following year.

Britney and backup dancer Kevin first met in a Hollywood club and got married in September 2004, just months after meeting.

After welcoming their two sons, Britney filed for divorce in November 2006, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

A lengthy custody battle followed, and in 2008, Kevin was granted sole custody of their two children.

Britney was dealing with mental health issues at the time and, that same year, was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship.

Where are Britney Spears’ children now?

Britney’s two sons moved to Hawaii with their father, Kevin, in 2023 to escape the spotlight of Los Angeles.

After years of estrangement, Britney has been reconnecting with her two sons in recent years, and they visit her in LA.

Jayden is pursuing a music career in LA and seemingly spends more time with Britney, while Sean also visits.

Sean spent Christmas with his aunt, Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and her family in Louisiana, while Britney spent the holiday in California with Jayden.

Does Britney Spears have a good relationship with her family?

Britney has a strained relationship with most of her family following the end of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

It has been claimed that her relationship with her father, Jamie, is “nonexistent” after she accused him of abuse and profiting from her. Jamie has consistently denied all the allegations.

Jamie was the primary figure in charge of Britney’s conservatorship, controlling her personal and financial affairs, until he was suspended in September 2021 without any official finding regarding Britney’s allegations.

The conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021, though Britney remains estranged from her father and her sister, Jamie Lynn.

She is believed to have a complicated relationship with her mother, Lynne, but is close with her brother, Bryan, after reconnecting in recent years.

In April 2024, Jamie and Britney settled a legal dispute over the conservatorship, with Britney paying Jamie’s outstanding legal fees, which reportedly sat at around $2.12million.

Britney was under a controversial conservatorship for 13 years. (Credit: Getty)

Is Britney Spears currently single?

Yes, Britney is currently single, having finalised her divorce from her third husband, Sam Asghari, in May 2024.

She was married to her first husband, Jason Alexander, for a whirlwind 55 hours in January 2004 after a spontaneous LA wedding, but had the marriage annulled.

Britney went on to marry her second husband and the father of her children, Kevin, later that same year.

Since splitting from her third spouse, Sam, Britney has had an on-and-off relationship with her former house worker, Paul Soliz.

However, they are believed to have ended their romance in early 2025, and Britney took a break from dating.

In September 2025, Britney confirmed that she had started dating again, sharing a video of herself from the bathroom whilst on a date.

“Dinner sushi date, but I have my own girl party in the bathroom!!!” Britney revealed.

“Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible. Psss show effort, no makeup.”

She has not gone public with any new relationship since and is believed to be single.

Britney and her third husband, Sam Asghari, separated in 2023. (Credit: Getty )

What happened with Britney Spears and Sam Asghari?

Britney and Sam first separated in August 2023, before their divorce was finalised in May 2024.

The couple started dating in 2016, and they got married in June 2022, before separating 14 months later.

Since their separation, Britney has described their marriage as feeling like a “fake distraction”, but Sam has insisted it was “real”.

“Our marriage was very real to me,” he told PEOPLE, in a statement through his representative.

“It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always.”

Britney described their marriage as the “hardest years of my life” in an Instagram post, saying she felt distanced from her sons, Jayden and Sean.

“I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears, it’s weird me, and Sam were married, but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it,” she wrote.

