Therese was eliminated from MasterChef after she failed to use her Immunity Pin. Ten

Watching the show back, Therese adds that it was hard to relive the moment and to see herself upset, but she's feeling optimistic right now.

"I think that’s the only way that I can be," she says.

As for why she didn't play the Immunity Pin, which would have saved her from an elimination, Therese explains that she'd had a "good run" so far, and thought she could make it work.

"Desserts are my strength and I had been through a few eliminations beforehand where I’ve just really buckled up and persevered and I’ve been delivering, so I thought I could do the same thing."

"It was just an out of body experience." Ten

She adds that walking out of the MasterChef doors after being eliminated left her reeling with pure shock.

"It was just an out of body experience and all I remember thinking is telling myself is ‘I can’t believe this is happening right now'," she says.

Her exit from the show not only caught Therese by surprise, but everyone watching at home, including her friends and family who were "devastated" that she had left.

"I think I’ve managed to surprise the whole nation with what has happened," Therese says.

Being on MasterChef is something Therese has always wanted to do. Ten

Despite her time on the show cut short, Therese remains positive and says she has left with life-long friends and something she gets to tick off her bucket list.

"It’s been phenomenal – just even getting an apron in the beginning, just stepping into the MasterChef kitchen to cook everyday - it’s been so surreal it’s always been something that I wanted to do," she says.

She adds that the contestants are each other’s "support network", even though they competing against one another.

"At the end of the day we’re just one big family and we just have so much love for each other."