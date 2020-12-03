Married At First Sight's Carly Bowyer has given birth to a baby boy. Instagram

Back in June, Carly took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with boyfriend Neil holding an ultrasound of their unborn child to reveal her pregnancy news.

“WE’RE HAVING A BABY!” Carly captioned the sweet image.

“In what’s been a crazy 2020, we see a little baby light at the end of the tunnel. We’re over the moon, and can’t wait to meet our little Biscuit @neilfgoldsmith More baby goss on my podcast @findingaunicorn tomorrow!”

She added the hashtags “#13weeks", "#baby", "#babybiscuit" and "#december2020.”

Carly revealed in June that she was 13 weeks pregnant. Instagram

Over on Neil’s Instagram account, he also shared the happy news, uploading a series of images.

“We’ve been busy in iso baking a 'Biscuit'!!” he wrote.

As well as sharing many baby bump photos along the way, Carly shared an update on her pregnancy in September after celebrating at her bub-to-be’s gender reveal.

“It’s a..... BOY! 💙 We’re going to have a little baby Neil running around very soon! 🙈 (Send help!! Haha) We are so excited to meet our little Biscuit boy.. not long to go now 💙” she excitedly alongside an image of herself and Neil holding blue balloons reading “baby”.

At the gender reveal party in September, Carly and Neil shared that they were expecting a son. Instagram

Previously speaking to Now To Love in April, Carly advised loved-up couples to up the ante on their sex life to pass the time during coronavirus restrictions and joked there might soon be a few babies on the way.

"Increase the sex," she laughed.

"That's what everyone is telling me, [people] who are in couples - that they're just having sex because they're bored.

"There may be a baby boom in nine months' time."

Carly has kept fans updated on her pregnancy journey along the way. Instagram

Carly shot to fame as a bride on Married At First Sight in 2018, where she was matched with ice-cream businessman Justin Fischer.

Their marriage was short-lived and Carly then struck up a romance with co-star Troy Delmege before finding love with her now boyfriend Neil.

Carly now hosts a dating podcast on Nova.