The Married At First Sight family just got a little bigger with news that season five’s Carly Bowyer is expecting!
The former bride shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a video of the moment she and her fiance Neil Goldsmith found out.
“Our little Cookie, you were worth the wait 💫” she wrote.
Carly and her Neil welcomed their first child in December 2020, again sharing the happy news on social media.
“Bailey ‘Biscuit’ Bowyer Goldsmith joined us 3 weeks early on 2/12/20,” Carly wrote at the time.
“We are absolutely in awe of our beautiful little man. We can’t believe we made something so perfect 💙.”
Back in June 2020, Carly took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her boyfriend Neil holding an ultrasound of their unborn child to reveal her pregnancy news.
“WE’RE HAVING A BABY!” Carly captioned the sweet image.
“In what’s been a crazy 2020, we see a little baby light at the end of the tunnel. We’re over the moon, and can’t wait to meet our little Biscuit @neilfgoldsmith More baby goss on my podcast @findingaunicorn tomorrow!”
She added the hashtags “#13weeks”, “#baby”, “#babybiscuit” and “#december2020.”
On Neil’s Instagram account, he also shared the happy news, uploading a series of images.
“We’ve been busy in iso baking a ‘Biscuit’!!” he wrote.
As well as sharing many baby bump photos along the way, Carly shared an update on her pregnancy in September after celebrating at her bub-to-be’s gender reveal.
“It’s a….. BOY! 💙 We’re going to have a little baby Neil running around very soon! 🙈 (Send help!! Haha) We are so excited to meet our little Biscuit boy.. not long to go now 💙” she excitedly alongside an image of herself and Neil holding blue balloons reading “baby”.
Previously speaking to our sister publication Now To Love in April of that year, Carly advised loved-up couples to up the ante on their sex life to pass the time during coronavirus restrictions and joked there might soon be a few babies on the way.
“Increase the sex,” she laughed.
“That’s what everyone is telling me, [people] who are in couples – that they’re just having sex because they’re bored.
“There may be a baby boom in nine months’ time.”
Carly shot to fame as a bride on Married At First Sight in 2018, where she was matched with ice-cream businessman Justin Fischer.
Their marriage was short-lived and Carly then struck up a romance with co-star Troy Delmege before finding love with her now fiance Neil.
The two announced their engagement at the start of 2024. “So this happened.. 💍 What a way to end 2023!” Carly shared on Instagram at the time.