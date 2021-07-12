Bryce and Melissa are not only engaged, but expecting twins! New Idea

“People saw on the show how supportive and loyal Mel was. I’m pleased to say that’s transitioned to the real world,” says Bryce. He insists there’s no doubt he wants to spend the rest of his life with Melissa.

The road to lifelong love –and now parenthood – has been rocky for the pair, both 32, whose relationship was subject to heavy criticism on-screen.

However, with no producers or editing to get in the way, Mel and Bryce have blossomed since filming wrapped.

“We’d already been married on the show and, with our relationship getting stronger, this just felt like the logical next step,” adds Mel, who is “deeply in love” with Bryce.

The couple, who met on MAFS, are happier than ever.

Aware of his less-than-impressive on-screen portrayal, Bryce is content knowing that his friends and family “know just how happy” they truly are.

“We’re not doing this for anybody else, it’s about us – we’re cementing our love,” he says. “Melissa deserves to be happy and I’m apparently very good at that, so I’m looking forward to making it all official.”

While MAFS fans shouldn’t expect the show’s experts, Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, to be invited to the wedding – Mel insists, “definitely not” – Bryce explains that he won’t hesitate to have some of his fellow grooms there.

“I’m still close to Jason, he’ll be there,” says Bryce, “and Cameron, Russell and James ... we’ll see.”

The pair say they’re planning a “low-key” wedding – nothing like their TV nuptials. And while Mel has big plans for the day, their focus is now on their family.

“I’ll have two babies by the time I walk down the aisle,” says Mel, nervously.

The mum-to-be burst into tears at her scan when the nurse revealed she was expecting twins.

“Bryce had to wait elsewhere due to COVID, so I was alone during the first ultrasound and she just came straight out with it – no warning,” Mel recalls. “I couldn’t stop crying, it was very emotional. I think I said ‘holy s--t’ seven times.”

Mel knows Bryce will make an exceptional father. He’s already making plans to install cots at their home on Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula.

“Our kids will have a friend for life, it’s a very special thing,” says Bryce. “We hope they grow up close. This is all such a blessing to be able to bring two children into the world together ... we’re on cloud nine.”

With so much to look forward to, the duo say the last 12 months have been their happiest and they look forward to becoming proud parents together.

