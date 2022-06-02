Baby's here! Beck shared this snap to announce her baby's arrival. Instagram

Beck and Ben first announced they were expecting in December 2021 with a glamorous beachside photoshoot.

"💫The secret is out 💫," the MAFS alum wrote on Instagram. "Ben and I are over the moon to finally announce we are expecting a bundle of joy in May 2022!



"Thankyou to everyone who has kept this a secret for such a long time!!! Also for all the wonderful support over the last few months, it truly means the world to us 🤍



"Who knew the best was yet to come, this is such a miracle for us and we are already over filled with love for you little one 😭🤍."

Beck and Ben are officially parents. Instagram

On Christmas Day, the expecting parents shared a sex reveal with their followers, popping a black balloon to reveal pink confetti - signalling they were having a girl.

Sharing a video of the reveal to Instagram, Beck wrote: "Merry Christmas to us 😭❤️."

The reality star went public with Ben in May last year. Sharing a photo of the pair cosied up in a hammock, she wrote: “No tattoos, just love.”

The caption could perhaps be seen as a dig at her former MAFS husband Jake Edwards, who got a tattoo of his now-ex Sophie Guidolin before their tumultuous split.

During her time on MAFS, Beck was matched with Jake Edwards. Nine

Beck and Jake's MAFS romance didn't end well (or start well for that matter). The couple were up-and-down all throughout the experiment, with things eventually coming to a head when Beck was caught kissing a mystery man when she went back home to visit her sick dog.

Needless to say, Jake and Beck didn't last in the outside world. But with the former currently loved up with his girlfriend, Clare Rankin, and Beck having just welcomed a child with her beau, it seems they've both moved on to find their happy endings.

