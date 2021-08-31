Mark and Bianca announced their pregnancy news with this sweet photo. Instagram

Mark, who was paired with Ning Surasiang on MAFS' sixth season, and Bianca, who appeared on The Block in 2018, alongside her friend Carla Dziwoki, met online after messaging one another on Instagram in 2019.

Bianca's first message to Mark was about his stint on MAFS, where she told WHO the first thing she said was: "I can’t believe you did this show."

The couple have been together for over two years. Instagram

After a few months of dating, Mark and Bianca took their relationship to the next level and moved in together in Melbourne.

"I moved into Mark's with two suitcases of clothes and that's it so I'm still rummaging through those two suitcases and learning to live a very minimalist lifestyle!" Bianca joked to WHO at the time.

"For us, it was a real relationship and nothing to do with TV." Instagram

The couple have been relatively private about their relationship, where Bianca previously told the Herald Sun that most people probably had no idea they were dating.

"A lot of people wouldn't know we've been together for a year because we were so conscious of keeping it on the down low," she admitted.

"For us, it was a real relationship and nothing to do with TV. Even though I'm a public person I've always kept my personal life private. But now we're like whatever, it's going well and really cruisey."

Now, with a baby on the way, the pair seem stronger than ever, and we couldn't be more excited for them.