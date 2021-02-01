Cyrell (pictured) says she has no regrets about her physical confrontation with fellow Season 6 star Jessika Power. Nine

“I’ve always said Jess is jealous. She can’t comprehend that Eden [Dally] chose me and has committed to me, and that she will always be a one-night stand!” Cyrell sneers.

She insists Jess’ 2019 fling with her future partner and father to her 11-month-old son, Boston, was “absolutely meaningless."

Responding to reports Jess branded her relationship a “showmance”, Cyrell continues: “This has all stemmed from the fact he never took her seriously and she wanted to date him. Jess accusing me of baby-trapping Eden is hilarious to both of us – she doesn’t seem to understand how happy we are."

Rumour has it Jess (centre) branded Cyrell and Eden's relationship a “showmance”. Nine

“Our son, Boston, is the best thing that’s ever happened to us. It annoys me that she talks like that because she doesn’t think when she speaks, she’s not thinking about Boston growing up and seeing that out there or how it’s going to impact my child growing up seeing and reading about this."

“Is she that obsessed with my partner that she can’t give up talking about us? We’ve been together for over two years – if he didn’t want to be here, he wouldn’t,” Cyrell insists.

“I don’t regret how I reacted or what I did at all. Jess and the others who criticised me don’t get it. Until they’re parents and have had their child brought into things, they can’t talk! They just wanted to have a go at taking down Cyclone Cyrell.”

It's assumed the judges will make an appearance to comment on the reunion. Nine

After an intense dinner party, Cyrell says she only hopes that, “Jess stops obsessing over her partner.”

Revealing her final message to Jess, Cyrell says: “It’s over, I won – back down now!”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!