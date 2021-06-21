ICONIC. Instagram

Beck and Alana shared similar shots on their Instagram stories as they indulged in a “Sunday sesh”.

After Booka Nile and husband Brett Helling left the experiment (very amicably we may add), she, Beck Zemek and Alana Lister adorably made hearts with their hands to lend their support.

There's no break-ups here. Nine

"I came here to find love... And I did. I didn’t find it with a romantic partner the way I had planned but instead, found it within the beautiful friendships that I was fortunate enough to form during my time in the experiment.

"I have built and forged the most unique, powerful bonds with some of the most incredible women I have ever had the privilege of knowing and so tonight, I walk away happy, grateful, and with a heart full of love," Booka penned on Instagram shortly after her exit.

The reunions weren’t over there. The trio met up with fellow MAFS stars Sam Carraro and Jamie Gardener later in the evening as well as Big Brother star Tilly Whitfeld, Love Island star Jessie Wynter and gossip podcaster Megan Pustetto.

So, surely we can all prepare for some explosive post-MAFS podcast episodes soon from So Dramatic!

The group spent the evening at an arcade giving us the ultimate FOMO.