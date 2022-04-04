“Celebrating our princess.” Instagram

Everyone was also able to take photos against a wall of two 3D arches, one with a cluster of balloons in matte neutrals, and the other featuring words that read ‘Baby Michell’.

The soon-to-be-parents didn’t miss the opportunity to take a sweet snap in front of the display, with Ben posting a photo of himself with Beck to his Instagram to mark the occasion.

“We still can’t agree on a name but we are ready for our 👸,” he wrote.

Beck and Ben are set to become parents for the very first time. Instagram

Beck’s friend and former MAFS co-star Booka Nile was also there to celebrate and shared a few photos with the woman of the hour, Beck.

“I am so happy that two such wonderful people have come together to make what we all know is going to be the most beautiful little baby,” she said.

“Your future daughter doesn’t know it yet but she is so lucky to have you both as parents and I can’t wait to meet her.”

Beck’s former MAFS co-star Booka was there to celebrate. Instagram

Beck and Ben are set to welcome their baby girl in May this year, and it’s clear to see the two can’t wait to welcome their bundle of joy.

In March this year, Beck expressed as such when she penned a heartfelt message to her “sweet baby bump” in a moment of reflection.

“I hope every day that you are healthy and will not come into this world with any difficulties. But if you do, I promise I will step up and face the challenges for your sake, to give you the best life,” she said.

“We can’t wait to have you earth side.” Instagram

“Sometimes I feel a bit anxious about the thought of being a mother and having responsibility for another life. I am sad that the world I’m about to bring you into is so harsh and cruel at times, yet I promise to show you what life does have to offer and how to love whole heartedly.”

She added: “I also want you to know how much I love your dad. He is a good person with the best intentions. He is kind to me, patient and considerate, and so excited about meeting you.”

“We can’t wait to have you earth side, to surround you with love and see what great things you were made for.”

